Ending era of court’s determination of election winners

Some senior lawyers have blamed desperate politicians who usually engage in do or die politics as the reason behind what is seen by many as the ‘over judicialisation’ of the nation’s electoral process.

To the lawyers, election winners will continue to emerge through judicial pronouncements as long as politicians continue to throw caution to the winds and are not ready to play by the rules.

The lawyers spoke at the weekend while reacting to the concerns raised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the emergence of political office holders through the court rather than the ballots.

The former president while speaking at an high-level consultation on ‘Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy in Africa”, put together by him, argued that there is a need for a review of judges’ power to annul elections.

He added that a situation where three or four judges would determine who rules after Nigerians have gone to the polls to make a decision is unacceptable. “I believe whatever form of democracy we have or whatever system of government we have, three or four men in the judiciary should not be able to overturn the decisions of millions that have voted. Now, we have to find a way to handle that.

I don’t know what the way will be but, for me, I think it’s totally unacceptable that millions (of votes), maybe 10 million on one side, maybe nine million on the other side; then, you have five people sitting down, three of them agree, two disagree. And you come up and make cathedral pronouncements that cannot be changed. I believe that should not be accepted.

“How do we do it? I don’t know. But whatever form of democracy we have, we should look at how to handle this. If you say, ‘Go again for election,’ then, what happened to the previous election? I don’t know.

“So, I personally feel strongly about it. It does not matter what you say about the judiciary, but in fact, only five people or seven will sit down. If there are five, three may agree, two may not agree, and the decision of three will be final. All that you have done comes to the decision of three or decision of four”, Obasanjo said.

Like Obasanjo, former President Goodluck Jonathan had equally in 2021 canvassed for the overhaul of the electoral process to make the electorate the ultimate decision-makers in an election. He said winners should be decided through the ballot box rather than the court.

Jonathan made the call while speaking as a guest at a youth foundation programme hosted by the Founder of TOS Foundation, Ms. Osasu Igbinedion, in Abuja.

According to him, the undue intervention of judiciary in the determination of election winners in the country is unhealthy for democracy. He further noted that the judiciary has overreached itself by taking over the function of selecting elected leaders, saying the standard practice is for the electoral management bodies to exercise the sole responsibility of returning candidates and declaring winners, while the judiciary complements by either upholding declared results or nullifying flawed elections and ordering a rerun.

He said: “I had already made a public statement on that to the effect that the ballot paper and not judiciary should determine who wins elections or select political leaders. The ballot paper should be the only basis for selecting political leaders.

“I have said this before and I will always repeat it. I am not saying the judiciary is not doing well. But my point is that our laws should suppress the issue of the judiciary returning candidates. If a candidate is declared the winner after a flawed electoral process, what the courts can do is to annul the election and order a fresh one, where a winner will finally emerge through the ballot. The ballot paper should decide who holds any elective office from the councillorship to the presidency. That is democracy.

“In Nigeria today, the judiciary selects political leaders and this is not the best. The ballot papers should be the basis of selecting political leaders. If it is the judiciary that will select, it means that we are not yet there”.

Judicial pronouncements

The nation has experienced a number of judicial interventions in the past which ultimately culminated in the emergence of some political office holders. One of such is the Supreme Court’s verdict of January 14, 2020, through which Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the Imo State gubernatorial election held on March 9, 2019.

The journey of Uzodinma’s victory at the apex court began at the Imo State Electoral Petition Tribunal, where he had gone to challenge his loss at the election after coming fourth to Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the Tribunal, Uzodinma’s petition was dismissed for lacking in merit. Not satisfied, he later approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division. But, the Tribunal’s verdict was upheld by the Appellate court.

Still dissatisfied, Uzodinma lodged another appeal at the Supreme Court and in a unanimous judgement, the apex court upheld his appeal.

In a lead judgement delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the seven-man panel of the apex court upheld the appeal filed by Uzodinma on the ground that Ihedioha did not score the majority of the lawful votes in the election.

The court reversed the cancellation of results from 388 polling units in Imo state by INEC on the ground that they were unlawfully excluded during the collation of the final results in the state.

Justice Kekere-Ekun held that with the result from the 388 polling units, the APC governorship candidate polled the majority of the lawful votes and ought to have been declared winner of the election by INEC.

The apex court consequently ordered that the certificate of return, which was wrongly issued to lhedioha, be immediately withdrawn by INEC, and a fresh one issued to Uzodinma for him to be sworn-in as Imo state governor.

Another verdict of the Supreme Court which jolted the nation was on the Bayelsa state governorship election which was held on November 16, 2019.

The apex court had on February 12, 2020 sacked David Lyon of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as governor-elect of Bayelsa State, barely 24 hours to his inauguration.

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Odili nullified Lyon’s election on the premise that his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to INEC to ensure his participation in the election.

Consequently, the apex court, in the judgement delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo. The judge also ordered that INEC should immediately declare the party and candidate with the second highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread winner of the election.

The verdict paved the way for Mr. Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who came second in the poll with 143,172 votes to Lyon’s 352,552 votes. to be sworn-in as Bayelsa state governor.

The PDP and Diri, had filed a suit before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja against Lyon, Degi-Eremienyo and INEC, seeking the disqualification of the APC deputy governorship candidate for allegedly presenting false information in his CF 0001 form submitted to INEC.

However, delivering judgement in the suit, Justice Ekwo ruled in favour of the PDP. He held that there was no connection between the name on the candidate’s school-leaving certificate, first degree (BA), master’s degree and the affidavits he swore.

However, at the Court of Appeal, the PDP lost out with the Appellate Court affirming the candidature of Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo. The court held that the PDP did not prove its case against the APC candidates, in the sense that Degi-Eremienyo submitted an affidavit which showed evidence of his change of name from Adeyi-Eremienyo to Degi-Eremienyo.

Dissatisfied with the judgement of the Appellate Court, Diri and PDP lodged an appeal at the Supreme Court where they eventually won.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, a cross-section of senior lawyers have been speaking on the concerns raised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the worrisome emergence of political office holders through the court.

In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, who called on the National Assembly to amend the law, lambasted former President Obasanjo, even as he described him as the biggest cause of election problems in Nigeria.

According to the SAN, “Obasanjo just wants to talk so that he would be seen as making a statement. It is only when people respect the law over elections that peace will come over elections.

“When people want to take advantage of others unnecessarily and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refuses to be neutral, you can’t solve the problem.

“Obasanjo should not forget that ballot box snatching started with his regime in 2003, and I have my facts because I happen to be former President Muhammadu Buhari’s lawyer.

“Let all the political actors come to repentance and stop taking advantage of things, allow people to vote, allow the votes to be counted, call the result and there will be no problem, as it happens in other countries.

“Anybody who tries to use muscle because of peculiar position to give the impression that he has been voted for, then another person will try to outdo him and the problem continues. So, it is a personal decision for everybody.”

For another SAN, Chief Solo Akuma, the entire problem emanated from the political parties and the players inclusive of INEC.

He said: “The political parties have gone contrary to their regulations and guidelines in the selection of their candidates. That is where the problem starts.Then from there, you see pre-election matters start coming up more regularly and more rampant than they used to be.

“So, if the political parties would strictly obey their rules and regulations, and create a level playing ground for all their members who want to contest any elective position, the problem would equally be reduced.

“Another aspect of it is the role of INEC. The electoral body in recent times has not shown its impartiality and neutrality when it comes to contestation between a political party and another, and the problem they have depends on the calibre of personnel, more especially the ad hoc personnel it engages.

“These players in the field, if not properly supervised, could be gullible to corruption because elections are won and lost at polling units. So, if you do not take steps to ensure that those who are at the polling units are people who can resist any temptation being met to them by the players, then, we are wasting our time.

“So, when all these things are not done properly, the only reasonable place people can go to for the purposes of seeking refuge or challenging what was done wrongly is the court and when the courts deliver judgement, people will begin to complain.

“The institution of INEC and political parties are people that should ensure that the problem that we are having in elections and electoral process are solved.”

On his part, Afolabi Olatunde (SAN) stressed that the time is now, that the country should put an end to the idea of some men in the judiciary sitting at their various courts and deciding the fate of millions of Nigerians in terms of the way and manner that they have cast their ballots during an election.

“And for us to do that, we must have a sense of reorientation that power belongs to God, and he gives it to persons he so desires.

“We should always have this concept of being a good sportsman in any electoral contest that if we have a transparent election, it is not in all matters you start going to court to ventilate your grievances, even when you know you don’t deserve to have been declared the winner of the election.

“So, that one is quite fundamental that we must appreciate that fact that we need to have this reorientation in terms of the belief of our people who contest an election and who always believe that they must win at all cost.

“For us to be able to achieve success in this line of thinking, INEC as a body should be more transparent in the way and manner it operates the conduct of the electoral exercise in this country.

“If we are quite transparent, and those people that contested or participated in the course of an election do know that at the end of the day, they lost out in an electoral contest without any doubt as to the conduct of INEC in the way and manner the election was conducted, there would be no point to say you want to go and contest the outcome of the election you knew you genuinely lost.

“So, for me, we need to see to a way INEC would be more of an institution that is independent of the executive arm of government and in the way it performs its responsibility.

“If INEC decides to be above board, there would be a reduction in the way and manner election petitions are filed, or electoral contests are being taken up after an election to say that you are going to court to go and contest the outcome of the election.

“By and large, INEC would have to do more and see in what way it could be more transparent in what it is doing,” he said.

For Dr Fassy Yusuf, judiciary’s role in politics is solely to settle disputes. He also berated the former president for his ‘ignoble’ role in the nation’s political system.

In his words: “Obasanjo is not making any sense. He is the worst and the most undemocratic president Nigeria has ever had, except he has repented”

While insisting that there is no way the role of the judiciary could be removed in arbitration, he stated that the judiciary exists to settle scores.

“Once there are disputes, the judiciary will step in. The judiciary did not invite the parties, it is the parties that decided to approach the court, that is the judiciary, and it should be allowed to judge the matter in its knowledge and in the way the law directs it.

“You have heard the dictum that we are the final court not because we are infallible, but because there must be an end to litigation.

“The issue is this, if there are disputes between two political parties, they must have to resort to the judiciary. I think Nigerians should have faith in the judiciary.

“Where there are lacuna, we should ensure that we resolve those areas. The areas you might be talking about or people are talking about would be the area of corruption. Can’t we tame corruption, who are those causing corruption?

“If you talk about corruption, who has institutionalized corruption, it is either of the two parties. If party A and party B are in court, and you are saying the judiciary sold out, who corrupted the judiciary? It takes two to tangle. If there is no giver, there would be no receiver.

“The fault is in us as Nigerians because we don’t play according to the rules. If the law says this is the way political parties should behave, why should you be behaving differently?

“The presidential system of government is not in our interest. We need a system that is peculiar to the country.

“When we had the parliamentary system of government, corruption was not this endemic or systemic. The Prime Minister or the Premier will be appointed or selected by members of the House and there is more accountability.

“But, here we are, our leaders have turned this country into a pipe that they can just be siphoning all our resources.

“What Obasanjo is saying does not make any legal sense, it does not make any rational sense to me. If you remove the role of the court there, where are you going to vent your anger, where are you going to seek redress?

‘We should address more fundamental issues and stop corrupting our democracy. We should have a people’s constitution. The 1999 constitution was imposed on us and because the people who are there now are benefitting from that system, they don’t want that system to change. Until we change that constitution, we’ll continue to have this problem. This country requires drastic change and the 1999 constitution must go”.

