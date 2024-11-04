Ending Era Of Conflicting Judgements

Share

Lawyers have expressed outrage at the growing trend of conflicting judgements from courts of coordinate jurisdictions in the country.

The menace recently reared its ugly head again in the political crises rocking Rivers State While describing the menace as ‘one occurrence too many’, the men of the wig and gown also came up with suggestions on how to tackle it. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed deep concerns over the incessant cases of conflicting judgements from courts of coordinate jurisdictions, saying the ugly trend is capable of eroding public trust in the judiciary.

Apparently angered by the recent events wherein two courts of coordinate jurisdiction gave two conflicting rulings on the recently conducted local government election in Rivers State, the lawyers called for an urgent intervention to nip the nagging menace in the bud.

The two conflicting court verdicts, among several others, were handed down in the run off to the October 5 local government election in Rivers State. Justice I. Igwe of an High Court in Port-Harcourt had in a ruling on September 4, 2024 mandated the state Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, to conduct the local government election using the 2023 voters’ register.

The court also ordered the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to provide necessary protection during the election process.

The judge said the defendants; RSIEC, Rivers State Government and Governor Fubara, were bound by Section 7 (1) of the Constitution and Section 5 (A) of RSIEC Law Number 2 of 2018 to make provisions and conduct the local government poll within the shortest possible time, especially following the expiration of the tenure of the former elected officials on June 17.

The court noted that the conduct of local government election is a necessity owing to the Federal Government’s decision mandating states without democratically elected local government to do so within three months, following the Supreme Court’s judgement on local government autonomy.

The court further urged that all necessary arrangements be made to ensure the conduct of the election on October 5, 2024, as announced by RSIEC.

The suit was filed by the Action Peoples Party (APP). However, in a twist of event, less than a week to the conduct of the LG poll, Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Abuja barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing the register of voters for Rivers State to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) ahead of the poll. The judge also barred the Inspector General of Police and the State Security Service (SSS) from providing security for the election.

In his ruling, the judge agreed with the plaintiff (APC) that RSIEC failed to comply with key provisions of the electoral law, including the requirement to publish a 90-day notice before setting an election date Justice Lifu noted that RSIEC’s decision to fix a date for the election without meeting legal prerequisites, such as updating the voters’ register at least 90 days before the election, constituted a violation of the law.

Judiciary should adopt reforms that streamline litigation process

He emphasized that INEC could not release the certified voters’ register until all legal conditions have been met, and RSIEC was prohibited from accepting or using any register provided by INEC for the election. The judge nullified all steps and decisions made by RSIEC regarding the local government election.

He also struck down Section 60(2) of the Rivers State Local Government Election Law which sought to prohibit aggrieved parties from filing lawsuits related to the local government elections.

The judge held that this provision was unconstitutional, as it contradicted the constitutional provisions which guarantees access to courts for all citizens.

The APC had brought the suit against INEC, RSIEC, Rivers State Attorney General, Inspector General of Police, and the SSS, accusing the Rivers State government of violating the electoral law by failing to provide the mandatory 90-day notice before the election.

The party also contended that the voters register, which should have been updated 90 days prior the election, had not been finalized. Despite the conflicting court verdicts, the Rivers State Government went ahead with the poll without police protection.

NJC’s intervention

Determined to tackle the menace of conflicting judgements headlong, the National Judicial Council (NJC) recently set up a panel to probe cases of conflicting court rulings related to the political crises in Rivers State.

New Telegraph Law gathered that a 3=man panel led by a Court of Appeal Justice was set up by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to probe the circumstances surrounding the conflicting judgements.

It was also learnt that that the Chief Judges of both courts, along with the trial judges who issued the controversial decisions, will be required to appear before the panel. The panel is expected to turn in the outcome of its investigation within one week.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have called for concerted efforts at ending the era of conflicting judgements by courts of coordinate jurisdiction in the country.

The lawyers said the ugly trend is in no small measure polluting the stream of justice and desecrating the hallowed chambers of justice.

Speaking on the issue, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), stressed the need for judicial reforms in the country, particularly on issues like conflicting judgements by courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

According to the SAN, the judiciary should adopt reforms that streamline the litigation process, including how cases are assigned and managed within the courts. This approach, he said, can reduce the likelihood of conflicting judgements, as similar cases could be grouped or assigned in a way that promotes consistency.

He also advocated for the establishment of a centralized case database or registry accessible to judges across Nigeria. This system, he maintained, would enable judges to reference decisions in similar cases, helping them make informed rulings consistent with other courts of the same rank.

Agbakoba equally recommended the reassessment of the judicial hierarchy and case assignment procedures to ensure that specific types of cases are designated to certain courts or judges with relevant expertise, adding that this would reduce overlapping jurisdiction issues and the potential for conflicting decisions.

Agbakoba believes that the National Judicial Council (NJC) should take a stronger role in overseeing and disciplining judges who issue conflicting judgements without sound reasoning. The SAN called for clearer guidelines to prevent inconsistent rulings and to ensure accountability for judicial actions.

He suggested that the NJC and the NBA should institute more rigorous and regular training for judges, focusing on legal updates and principles of judicial precedent. “This training would reinforce the importance of consistency in the judiciary”, he stated.

Agbakoba also gave support to fast-tracking appellate reviews of conflicting judgements to provide swift resolution and guidance for lower courts. “This would help correct inconsistencies and prevent further complications in the legal system,” the SAN maintained.

Another SAN and rights activist, Professor Mike Ozekhome, described the menace as a significant challenge in the Nigerian legal system. Ozekhome pushed for a stronger judicial oversight mechanism to ensure that judges adhere strictly to precedents set by higher courts.

He believes that disciplinary measures should be in place to prevent judges from issuing judgements that contradict established law or previous decisions by other courts of the same rank. Ozekhome recommended continuous training for judges, especially on recent legal developments and procedural requirements, to promote consistency in judgements.

This training, he said, would help judges make informed decisions and reduce the likelihood of conflicting rulings. The SAN called for the review of procedural rules to restrict the conditions under which courts of coordinate jurisdiction can make rulings on the same issue.

“This might involve directing specific types of cases or issues to particular courts to prevent overlap and inconsistency,” he stated. Ozekhome also emphasized the need for the Supreme Court to provide clear, consistent guidance on controversial or complex areas of law.

In his words: “When the highest court in the country issues authoritative rulings, lower courts are less likely to deliver conflicting judgments.

“There is the need for strict measures to curb the practice of forum shopping, where litigants choose courts they perceive as favourable, often leading to contradictory judgements. “Measures could include penalties for legal practitioners or litigants found to be abusing court processes”.

The professor highlighted the importance of a more collaborative judicial system, where judges can engage in discussions or consultations with peers to ensure uniformity in their decisions. By implementing these measures, Ozekhome believes the Nigerian judicial system can reduce the prevalence of conflicting judgements and enhance the consistency and reliability of the legal process.

On his part, Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa (SAN), maintained that the problem undermines legal certainty and consistency in the judiciary. He called on the NJC to take stricter disciplinary actions against judges who issue conflicting judgements, especially in politically sensitive cases. He called on judges to be more cautious and prioritize consistency in legal rulings.

The silk also advocated for a more structured approach to precedent, where lower courts adhere strictly to established legal principles from higher courts. By following precedents from the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, the judiciary could minimize contradictions in rulings, he said.

According to Adegboruwa, the improvements in case management to prevent forum shopping — where litigants seek courts that might give them favourable judgements, cannot be over-emphasized. He stated that centralized filing systems could help monitor cases across different jurisdictions, making it easier to detect duplicate cases on similar issues.

He further noted that regular training and collaboration among judges from different jurisdictions may help to foster uniformity in decision-making, as judges could share insights and align on complex legal principles to avoid issuing contradictory judgements.

He also suggested clearer demarcation of jurisdictional boundaries for courts, especially in cases that involve similar issues. This, the SAN maintained, would discourage lower courts from overstepping or intervening in matters already adjudicated by a higher or equal-level court.

To Mr. Hakeem Afolabi (SAN), a way of tackling the ugly trend is by appointing people who are well grouded in learning and operation of the law. Afolabi said: “The issue of conflicting pronouncements by the courts on the same or similar issues is quite unfortunate. It exposes the justice system to ridicule. The justice system here accommodates judges and lawyers.

“The first thing to be done is to appoint people who are well grouded in learning and operation of the law. This will certainly promote research by the judex. If this is done, the possibility of not noticing previous decisions on similar issue or issues will be greatly reduced, but certainly not totally eliminated. Streamlining decisions of the courts can be done with the aid of technology.

“However, while greater result can be achieved in Federal Courts because of centralization, same cannot be said of different state courts. A mechanism whereby any decision rendered is immediately fed into a centralized computer system will provide a platform for other judges using a search engine to find out if there exists previous decisions on similar issues.

To achieve result, participants in the justice delivery system must be ICT compliant. “It is also important that the supervising bodies like the NJC and NBA must be alive to their responsibilities. You have situation where law on a point or issue is settled. In such a situation, if a lawyer files a case and takes steps against a settled

Disciplinary measures should be in place to forestall conflicting judgements

position of our jurisprudence and he cannot justify his action, then he must be dealt with accordingly. “Similarly, a judge who gives a decision contrary to the settled position of the law must be dealt with if he cannot justify his action. I don’t know or I am not aware is not an excuse in certain situations where the law is settled.

Such an excuse would even be a confirmation of lack of learning on the part of the judge which is good ground for affirmation of incompetence.

Above all, everyone concern must have and act with sincerity of purpose”. Malachy Ugwummadu, a former President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) in Nigeria, called for consistency in judicial decisions to maintain public confidence in the legal system. He suggested that judges should show restraint when dealing with cases that are either pending before other courts or have been decided elsewhere..

The senior lawyer further advocated the need for clearer communication and coordination between courts of equal status to prevent overlaps or conflicts in jurisdiction. According to him, judges who issue conflicting judgements on similar matters without proper justification should be held accountable.

Ugwummadu believes this will deter judges from making arbitrary decisions, as they would be aware of possible disciplinary consequences.

The lawyer also highlighted the need to strengthen the legal framework governing judicial processes to discourage conflicting judgements. A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, called for regular circulation of court judgements electronically as a way of ending the menace.

“The menace of conflicting judgements in the polity is worrisome and I think the time has come for serious sober reflection and sanctions against anyone found wanting in this regard.

With the prevalence of conflicting court judgement and orders, I think the time has come for judgements of courts to be publicized so much so that they become known by, at least, a sizable number of practicing lawyers and judges too. “This could be achieved through electronic circulation of judgements by the courts once it is delivered.

This admonition had been given by Justice Niki Tobi long ago before his death. His lordship in 2007 had implored the Court of Appeal to start circulating their judgements once delivered so as to avoid confusion that may be occasioned by conflicting decisions.

“The admonition has not been observed, but I think the time has now come to adhere to same and utilize it for the betterment of the system and the promotion of development in the administration of justice sector.

Strict professionalism should also be enforced at the Bar and Bench. Commendably, the Federal High Court has developed a practice where lawyers are to file affidavit to show that he has not filed or have pending in another court, any similar suit being filed.

“This is highly commendable on the part of the leadership of the Federal High Court. However, this should not be left as mere decoration of the statute books, but it ought to be strictly enforced against any erring lawyer or litigants.

“This is even more so because the averments are usually made on oath and once found to be lies, it becomes perjury and can be so treated by filing a formal charge against the erring lawyer or litigants. If this is religiously done, it will go a long way in curbing the menace of abuse of court process in the country”, Akingbolu said.

Mr. Ige Asemudara also expressed concerns about the negative effects of conflicting judgements on the justice system. He said: “The issue of conflicting judgements by courts of coordinate jurisdiction is a big scar on the face of justice. It dents our judicial system.

It diffuses confidence in it as certainty is almost lost. Before now, what we saw was conflicting decisions of the Court of Appeal of different Divisions and that was a bit understandable to the extent that there are different panels of that Court who might not have had the benefit of reading the judgements of one another.

However, this creates a challenge to the lower court as to which decision to follow when applying ‘stare decisis’. “Today, we most unfortunately have to contend with conflicting decisions of High Courts on the same matter. Judges should be independent minded and above board.

They should not allow the hallowed institution of justice to be dragged into the murky waters of politics. They should be wary of Nigeria politicians who are like plagues that have afflicted virtually every sphere of our system.

There should be a form of uniformity in decisions of courts on the same issue. This shall ensure stability of law and legal principles. It fosters certainty and thus builds confidence in the system”.

