Ending Emergency Rule In Rivers Has Earned Tinubu More Support – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s decision to end the state of emergency in Rivers State and restore democratic governance has earned him greater respect and support among the people of the state.

Wike, who commended the President for keeping to his word, stated that the reinstatement of democratically elected officials in Rivers has boosted the people’s confidence in the present administration.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, the Minister noted that Tinubu has demonstrated genuine commitment to achieving sustainable peace in Rivers. He also praised the people of the state for their continued belief in the President and their support for his efforts to return the country to the path of progress and development.

The FCT Minister urged stakeholders in the state to work together in harmony for the collective good of the people. He also cautioned troublemakers, especially fifth columnists who seek to profit from crises, to steer clear of the state.

“From Rivers State going forward, the only news that will emanate will be that of peace, progress, and development,” Wike said.