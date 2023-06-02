Endeavor Welcomes Qore’s CEO, Emeka Emetarom

Qore, a Banking-as-a-Service platform (carved out from the Pan African fintech software provider group, Appzone) today announces the integration of its Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Emetarom into Endeavor- a leading global community of High-Impact Entrepreneurs — those who dream bigger, scale faster, and pay it forward.

The acceptance into the community was concluded at Endeavor’s 37th Virtual International Selection Panel (ISP) as Emeka Emetarom’s selection emerged in recognition of his entrepreneurial achievement overseeing Africa’s leading Banking-as-a-Service platform, Qore.

The organization is committed to the mission of innovative solutions to increase penetration of financial solutions across Africa as well as financial literacy.

Commenting on his selection, Emeka Emetarom stated, “It’s an honour to join the Endeavor network. A community like Endeavor is a significant boost on the journey to creating groundbreaking financial solutions.

We’re confident that the global insights, mentorship, and support from Endeavor will tremendously enrich Qore. As we shape our company into a global leader in Banking as a Service, we equally look forward to contributing significantly to this vibrant community. ’’

Emeka Emetarom alongside Obi Emetarom and Wale Onawunmi founded Appzone now called Zone where Qore was carved out.

He is a Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Qore. He has vast exposure to Product development and business management for Technology and Technology enabled products.

About Qore

Qore is Africa’s foremost Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform delivering innovative banking solutions that achieve end-to-end automation of African Financial Institution operations and enables the delivery of services to end customers via digital and alternative channels.

With a team of over 160 professionals and clients in seven African countries (Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Kenya, DRC, Senegal and Tanzania), Qore processes over $16 billion in transaction volumes, has 500+ financial institution clients across Africa; powering over 50 million banking customers with more than 20 million end users hosted and 12 million cards issued annually.

We are a one-stop shop that enables banks to transform their regular banking operations to world-class with fully automated products that reduce the cost of operations for clients; ensuring our clients’ customers have access to financial services anytime and anywhere.

We work with the brightest minds on the continent to digitize and completely automate financial services in Africa. At Qore, We are building tomorrow and today!