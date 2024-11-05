EndBadGovernsnce: Tinubu’s Intervention To Release Minors Commendable – Sani Musa

Share

Following President Bola Tinubu’s quick intervention, leading to the release of minors among the 72 #EndBadGovernance protesters arraigned in court last Friday, Senator Sani Musa has lauded the President.

However, Musa who represents Niger East, berated the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and some Police prosecutors on their handling of minors among the arrested protesters.

The police arraignment of the minors for allegedly participating in anti-government demonstrations attracted intense public criticism and faced calls for their release, especially after several minors were discovered among the detainees.

Many Nigerians including Civil Society groups from different parts of the country, irrespective of ethno-religious divide, expressed sympathy for the protesters, and called on the government to uphold their rights to peaceful assembly.

In his response to the obvious matter of public concern, President Tinubu, on Monday, ordered the immediate release of all detained minors, stressing the importance of reuniting them with their families.

In expressing his appreciation for President Tinubu’s timely intervention to public outcry, Senator Muss described it as a compassionate and humane decision that reassured affected families and restored some level of public trust.

Musa stated, “I commend the President for his decisive and compassionate directive to release all detained minors and ensure they are safely reunited with their families across the country.

“This action demonstrates a profound commitment to justice and humanity and reflects a true spirit of leadership. It is both a relief and a source of reassurance for families affected by these unfortunate incidents.”

“Condemning the action of the Police, the lawmaker said: “At the same time, it is disappointing to witness the senseless conduct exhibited by the Inspector General of Police comments on the minors and the involved police prosecutors.

“Such actions not only undermine public trust in our law enforcement agencies but also contradict the principles of justice and the welfare of our children.

“I urge that a thorough investigation, as directed, brings accountability to those responsible, and I call upon all stakeholders to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Let this stand as a reminder that the rights of minors are to be respected and protected at all times.”

“This statement should convey my gratitude for the President’s intervention, appreciation for his leadership, and a firm stance on the need for accountability within law enforcement.”

Share

