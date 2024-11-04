EndBadGovernance: Tinubu Directs Release Of Minors Arrested

Share

Following the arrest and subsequent arraignment of minors of the #EndBadGovernance protests held in several parts of the country in August, President Bola Tinubu on Monday directed the immediate release of all the children.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to the State House correspondent in Abuja.

Speaking with journalist, the Minister Said the President ordered the immediate release of the minors without prejudice to whatever legal processes are ongoing.

He added that Tinubu also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to immediately see to the welfare of those minors and ensure their smooth reunion with their parents or guardians wherever they are in the country.

He also directed that a committee would be set up to be spearheaded by the humanitarian affairs ministry to look at all issues surrounding the arrest, detention, treatment, and finally, the release of the minors.

