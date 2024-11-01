EndBadGovernance: Shehu Sani Urges FG To Drop Charges Against Minor Protesters

Share

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Sen. Shehu Sani has strongly condemned the Federal Government’s handling of minors arrested for participating in a protest.

The former lawmaker in a statement issued on his verified X handle described their detention and arraignment as a shameful moment for Nigeria’s democracy.

Sani, however, called for the immediate and unconditional release of the children in response to the recent footage showing the distressing conditions of the minors, which sparked public outcry.

He noted that the children are “At the ages of our children and grandchildren.”

The senator criticized the government’s decision to detain and prosecute these young protesters.

He further questioned the rationale behind subjecting minors to extended detention for expressing their grievances on issues affecting their lives and future.

Sani urged the federal authorities to reconsider their approach and return the minors to their families.

Also, he asserted that months of detention serve no constructive purpose and harm Nigeria’s democratic image.

Appealing to the National Assembly for intervention, Sani called on both the Senate and the House of Representatives to take immediate steps to ensure the release of these young detainees.

His stance resonates with recent calls from human rights advocates who argue that the minors’ treatment violates their fundamental rights and reflects poorly on the country’s commitment to democracy.

The arrest and arraignment of these children for protesting issues of governance has become a significant issue, with citizens and lawmakers alike questioning the government’s approach.

