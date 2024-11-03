EndBadGovernance: SERAP Calls On Tinubu To Free Detained Protesters, 32 Malnourished Children

Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for the immediate and unconditional release of protesters detained for their involvement in the #EndBadGovernance movement, including 32 malnourished children allegedly held for peacefully exercising their rights.

In an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, SERAP urged the president to direct the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and relevant agencies to take swift action to release all detainees, investigate the circumstances of their arrest, and prosecute those responsible for their detention.

SERAP’s statement, dated November 2 and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, described the charges and detentions as a clear violation of human rights.

“Detaining children for exercising their rights is against the ‘best interests of the child,’” stated Oluwadare.

“These children belong in schools, not detention centres,” Oluwadare added.

The organization further condemned the conditions faced by the children, many of whom were reported to be hungry, malnourished, and in deteriorating health.

According to SERAP, the plight of these detainees sheds light on the dire conditions of Nigeria’s prisons.

The organization pointed out that four young protesters collapsed from exhaustion and pain during a court appearance, underscoring the poor health care provided in detention.

SERAP demanded that authorities ensure immediate medical treatment for all detained protesters, especially the children suffering malnourishment.

The letter also addressed to Dr Matthew Gillett, Chair-Rapporteur of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, warned of a “climate of fear” created by the arbitrary detentions.

“Such actions discourage Nigerians from freely exercising their rights, chilling free expression and peaceful assembly,” the letter noted.

SERAP’s letter demanded action within 48 days, stating that failure to respond could prompt legal action against the government in the public interest.

“Nigerian authorities are weaponizing the criminal justice system to curtail citizens’ rights to liberty, freedom of expression, and peaceful assembly,” SERAP asserted.

Reports indicate that 76 protesters, including 32 children, were detained during nationwide protests in August in Abuja, Kaduna, Gombe, Jos, Katsina, and Kano.

Protesters were reportedly held for months without adequate food, medical care, or legal recourse.

Authorities had filed charges against them on counts of treason, inciting mutiny, and attempting to destabilize the country, though the protests were largely peaceful and focused on economic concerns, including calls to reduce governance costs, reinstate fuel subsidies, and ensure food security.

SERAP highlighted Nigeria’s obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Child Rights Act, which mandate governments to safeguard children’s rights, including protection from arbitrary detention and mistreatment.

“Children should be detained only as a last resort and for the shortest appropriate time,” SERAP stated, stressing that detention conditions fell far below international standards.

The organization also referenced the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, known as the Nelson Mandela Rules, which guarantee humane treatment, including adequate nutrition and access to medical care for detainees.

These standards, SERAP argued, have been severely compromised in the case of the detained protesters and children.

The protesters had rallied against economic hardship and governance challenges, decrying increased costs of living following recent subsidy removals and rising prices of essentials.

Despite these demands, the government responded with mass arrests.

“These arbitrary detentions weaponize the justice system against those seeking better governance and quality of life,” SERAP said, calling for accountability and justice for the detained protesters.

