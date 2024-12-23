EndBadGovernance: Retract Your Inaccurate Report On Killing Of Protesters, Police Tell Amnesty

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has asked Amnesty International to retract its report on the killing of #EndBadGovernance protesters.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, said the report released by Amnesty International is “inaccurate and misleading”.

In November 2024, Amnesty published a report titled: ‘Bloody August: Nigerian government’s violent crackdown on #EndBadGovernance protests’.

In the report, the organisation said at least 24 protesters were killed during the August nationwide protests. The global human rights organisation said 1,200 protesters were arrested during the demonstration.

The organisation added that Nigerian authorities perpetrated “acts of torture and other ill-treatment against protesters”.

The protest against pervasive hardship in the country lasted for 10 days in August and turned violent in certain states — with police shooting teargas at demonstrators and journalists in Abuja, Kano and Kaduna, among others.

There were also reported cases of looting and vandalism in some northern states. After the report was published, NPF said the Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, ordered “comprehensive investigation into the claims”.

Speaking during the briefing, Adejobi said the IGP had constituted a special investigation panel to investigate the “claims” made by Amnesty International.

