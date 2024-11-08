EndBadGovernance: Reps Minority Hails Tinubu, Wants Compensation For Minors

Share

Following the release of the 76 young kids charged for terrorism, treason, and arson by the Nigerian Police Force for participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest, the minority caucus of the House of Representatives has lauded President Bola Tinubu for being responsive to calls by Nigerians, and the international community.

In a statement jointly signed by the Kingsley Chinda, Minority Leader, Ali Isa, Minority Whip, Aliyu Madaki, Deputy Minority Leader and George Ozodinobi, Deputy Minority Whip, the caucus also called for compensation for the children and family.

“We commend President Tinubu for his prompt directive, coming few days after the arraignment of the children, which led to the Attorney-General of the Federation seeking to assume control, and termination of the suit entirely.

“While we extol the President for the timely intervention, the caucus strongly canvass for the possible investigation, prosecution, and discipline of individuals, and government agencies involved in the despicable, callous, and inhuman action that has led to national disgrace, and global condemnation.

“Anybody, and institution that played roles in the hounding of the children into cells for about 95 days when they should be at their respective schools, trades, and vocations must be brought to book for necessary public umbrage, and punitive measures discharged to serve as a deterrent to others”.

The group said “Conscious of the psychological trauma, and health challenges the children may have experienced, we appeal that quality reformatory therapy sessions, and medical support be advanced to them as they unite with their respective families.

“Also, we call for immediate reparation packages to the children and their families to ameliorate the untoward hardship, pain, and emotional torture suffered during the period of unlawful incarceration”.

