EndBadGovernance Protests: Tinubu’s Intervention Saved Detained Minors From Death – Sanusi

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II yesterday criticized the arrest of minors during the August #EndBadGovernance protests.

The Federal Government came under intense pressure after 76 minors were charged with treason for their alleged involvement in the anti-government protests.

This, however, forced President Bola Tinubu to order their release from prison custody on Monday after their trial had begun.

However, Sanusi, who visited 73 of the 76 freed detainees receiving treatment at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital Kano, praised Tinubu for his intervention, saying his order for their release saved the lives of many of the detainees.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor condemned the detention of the minors for over 90 days, which resulted in many of them falling ill.

He urged law enforcement agencies to ensure that innocent people are not arrested during protests to avoid punishing innocent citizens.

Sanusi said: “On interviewing them, many of them are students who go to school and they were picked up in the streets, not in the middle of any violent act.

“It is sad that they received this treatment but we thank the Presidency for intervening and bringing an end to their difficulties because if this had continued I’m sure many of them would have lost their lives. “We urge the au- thorities to focus on the adults who started this riot.

“This riot happened in Kano, photographs were taken, people were identified, and those people have been walking around the streets including in Abuja while these children have been in custody.

“We hope that in the interest of justice when these things hap- pen, we will identify the real culprits and arrest them and try them rather than innocent children.”

