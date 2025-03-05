New Telegraph

March 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 5, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. #EndBadGovernance Protests: Kano…

#EndBadGovernance Protests: Kano Constitutes C’ttee On Commission’s Recommendations

The Kano State Government yesterday set up a White Paper Drafting Committee to review and provide the government’s position on the Commission of Inquiry’s recommendations regarding the destruction of public and private property looting, arson, and killing during last year’s protest against bad governance in the state.

Chairing the inaugural session on behalf of Governor Abba Yusuf, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Umar Ibrahim emphasised that the committee is tasked with thoroughly examining the report and making further recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

Ibrahim described the events as a bitter experience, stating that the loss of lives and destruction of properties worth billions of naira had set the state back significantly.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Mutfwang, Lalong Mourns Death Of Ex-Immigration CG
Read Next

Police Disperse Pro-Natasha Protesters With Tear Gas
Share
Copy Link
×