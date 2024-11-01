EndBadGovernance Protesters Granted N760m Bail

Share

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, granted bail to 76 #EndBadGovernance protesters.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Egwuatu announced a total bail sum of N760 million, with two sureties for each defendant.

The judge specified that one of the sureties must be a Level 15 civil servant, while the other should be a parent of the respective defendant.

He further instructed the sureties to submit their letters of last promotion, letters of appointment, means of identification, and verified addresses to the court.

READ ALSO

Additionally, the sureties were to deposit their international passports with the court registrar, along with passport photographs, and swear an affidavit of means.

Justice Egwuatu stated, “The defendants are granted bail in the sum of N10 million each, with two sureties in like sum.

“One of them must be a Level 15 civil servant and the other a parent to the defendant.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the protesters, who were mainly minors between the ages of 12-15 and were being charged on 10 counts of terrorism, an attempt to overthrow the government.

Share

Please follow and like us: