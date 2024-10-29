EndBadGovernance Protest, Wake-Up Call For Northern Leaders – Gov Inuwa

Share

Following the meeting held in Kaduna State on Monday, the 19 Northern governors have described the recent #EndBadGovernance protests as a wake-up call for leaders in the North, emphasizing that youth unrest is being driven by poverty, illiteracy, and lack of economic opportunity.

The Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya highlighted the need for proactive measures.

According to him, “Our young people are calling out for change, and it is our responsibility to listen and act.

“We must scale up efforts to tackle the root causes of youth restiveness by investing in education, skills development, and job creation.

“Let us focus on creating pathways for the youth to channel their energy into productive ventures, thereby reducing their vulnerability to crime and social vices.”

Governor Inuwa spoke during a meeting with the Northern leaders, traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto, and key military officials, such as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

This high-level meeting focused on the challenges facing the region, especially economic hardships and security concerns.

Acknowledging the economic disparity between the North and South, Yahaya stressed the need for urgent intervention.

“The economic hardship faced by many Nigerians today is undeniable, and considering the North-South disparity in economic inequality, it is even more pronounced in northern Nigeria.

This calls for urgent intervention. It is essential that we, as leaders, adopt measures to alleviate the suffering, such as targeted social welfare programs, support for small and medium enterprises, and policies that attract investment to our states.

“At the same time, we must work with the Federal Government to ensure that fiscal policies are sensitive to the realities of the day,” he added.

In a communique issued by Governor Yahaya, the NSGF commended recent successes against criminal groups, praising the efforts of the Chief of Defence Staff, General C.J. Musa, for his innovative approach to national security.

The Forum pledged to continue these efforts for lasting peace, while recognizing the need to address ongoing challenges within the Northern region.

In response to the August protests, the Forum has resolved to amplify efforts towards tackling youth restiveness by investing in education, job opportunities, and productive channels for young people to focus their energy, reducing their vulnerability to crime and other negative influences.

“With the recent “End Bad Governance” protests that took place in August, the Forum resolved to scale up efforts to tackle the root causes of youth restiveness by investing in education, skills development, job creation and pathways for the youth to channel their energy into productive ventures, thereby reducing their vulnerability to crime and social vices,” the communiqué stated.

