EndBadGovernance Protest: Trying Minors Shows Govt’s Authoritarian, Intolerant —ACF

Northern apex Socio Cultural and political organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said that the decision of the Federal Government to try minors for treason over their participation in the August #EndBadGovernance protest is a clear sign that it is intolerant and authoritarian.

The Forum also called for the immediate release and payment of compensation to the minors presently being tried in Abuja. ACF also described the arrest and their trial was aimed at muscling the citizens into submission, adding that it was also a show of shame and demonstration of needless “official highhandedness” at its worst.

The Forum’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, in a statement yesterday demanded a stop to the detention and trial of the minors, saying they should be released and returned to their families unharmed.

ACF said they are demanding that the Federal Government should immediately halt the detention and trial of these citizens; release the “suspects” and return them to their families unharmed.

The Forum further said the government should: “Investigate the circumstances that led to the detention of the so-called suspects for over three months, which is way beyond the constitutional limits of 24 hours.

Extend financial compensation to the detainees for their unnecessary and unjustified detention for over three months and arrange medical examination, treatment and provide professional psychological evaluation and counselling to the detainees.

“Government should reevaluate its strategies for processing protests strictly in line with constitutional due processes, principles of good governance and international best practices.

“The ACF decries this naked demonstration of untamed power that the trial represents, which is clearly conceived to intimidate and subdue citizens who may contemplate exercising their inalienable rights to protest and or express grievances through constitutionally guaranteed means.”

ACF joins other Nigerians, national and international human rights groups in strongly condemning this charade of a trial and naked, strong-arm tactic, reminiscent of strategies employed by authoritarian and intolerant but weak regimes aimed at muscling citizens.”

The Northern body said: “Like millions of Nigerians, it is with utter consternation that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) observed the spectacle of fellow citizens, hauled before a Federal High Court at Abuja, on trial on allegations of treason, and other offences, arising from their participation in the August 2024 #EndBadGovernance protests.

The suspects consist mostly of minors. The trial is a show of shame and it is as crass, gross and disturbing as can be. “It is also a demonstration of needless official high-handedness at its worst.

Equally unsettling was the dramatic departure from the court of the presiding judge on sighting some of the under-aged detainees collapsing from hunger and suffering. ACF views these citizens as victims of the Nigerian criminal justice administration system and mindless bureaucracy.

“The very unhelping and insensitive words, to the press, of the prosecuting attorney and those of the Inspector-General of Police were just as distressing, amounting to an attempt to rationalise (“justify” is a very wrong term to apply) the mis-action, adding to the absurdity of the sham trial.

“A telling symptom of a justice system gone wild is that the suspects were offered bail for the sum of N10 million each plus some other stringent conditions.

From their looks, most of the detainees cannot raise as little as N10, 000 to post bail. Subsequent statements by senior government officials to the effect that the welfare of the detainees will henceforth be taken care of do not inspire confidence.

