EndBadGovernance Protest: Private School Owners Offer Scholarships To Released Minors

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), has offered scholarships to the minors that were detained for participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest in the country last August.

The minors were recently released and the Federal Government has withdrawn the charges against them. Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos yesterday, the Chairman, NAPPS Nigeria New Board of Trustees, Abdulmumuni Kundak, said the awards would cover primary and secondary education.

He said: “We are going to liaise with the authorities and get the records of the persons. And those who are within the ages of primary and secondary education will be given the scholarships wherever they are.

“We have members across the country and anywhere the minors live, our members will be ready to absorb them. “It is better we train these youngsters to become better and enlightened citizens of the country for them to also make positive impact on the society.

“Being involved in humanitarian services like this is not new to us. We donated to the victims of the recent flooding in Maiduguri, Borno State.”

He added that each member of the association also gives, at least, four scholarships to their students yearly.

