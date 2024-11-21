EndBadGovernance Protest: Gov. Yusuf Offers Automatic Job To Two

Share

…Hands Over 76 Teenagers To Parents

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has handed over the 76 teenagers who were discharged of treasonable felony by the Federal High Court, Abuja to their parents.

Two of them were however promised automatic jobs with the state government while others were reinstated back to schools.

The children arrested by the police during the August 1st #EndBadGovernance protest in Kano went through starvation and untold hardship for three months in police custody in Abuja.

Immediately after their discharge and pardon by President Bola Tinubu, Governor Yusuf flew back the teenagers and admitted them to Muhammadu Buhari Specialists Hospital for medical rehabilitation.

While handing the children back to their parents on Thursday, Governor Yusuf applauded President Tinubu’s pardon which precipitated their discharge at the court.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Alh. Shehu Wada Sagagi, the Governor who regretted the destruction of properties worth billions of naira during the protest, insisted his administration has never supported or instructed any group to go on a rampage.

He therefore cautioned the teenagers to be responsible citizens of Nigeria and proud ambassadors of Kano henceforth in pursuit of their education and other endeavors.

Yusuf challenged their parents to be conscious of their parental roles and take full responsibility for the welfare of their wards. He insisted government would not condone any behaviour that would provoke unrest in the state.

Earlier, Kano State Commissioner for Education, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa announced N50,000 cash support offered to each of the 76 children by the Bafarawa Foundation.

Doguwa said his ministry will commence immediate reinstatement of the children back to school as directed.

He explained the job opportunity was offered to, one university undergraduate student as soon as he graduated and the other who has already completed his NCE programme, would be perfected as soon as possible.

A representative of the parents, Nura Ahmad Muhammed commended the state government for coming to the rescue of their children and other private organizations and individual efforts during and after the release of their children.

