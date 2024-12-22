EndBadGovernance: Police Deny Allegations Of Extrajudicial Killings

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Sunday, categorically denied allegations of extrajudicial killings during the #EndBadGovernance protests.

This was as it described the allegation by Amnesty International as false and damaging.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi refuted the allegations contained in Amnesty International’s report dated November 28, 2024.

Adejobi stated that the report accused police officers of excessive force against unarmed protesters, resulting in the deaths of at least 24 individuals across six northern states.

He dismissed the allegations as baseless, emphasizing that they were aimed at tarnishing the image of the Force.

“These allegations are not only false and misleading but are also a clear attempt to incite the general public against the police and tarnish the image of the Nigeria Police Force in the eyes of the international community,” Adejobi said.

READ ALSO:

To address the claims, Adejobi revealed that the Force had constituted a Special Investigative Panel to examine the allegations.

Preliminary findings, he noted, contradicted several assertions made by Amnesty International.

For instance, the Force found no evidence of grenade use in Borno State, as claimed in the report.

Similarly, allegations of police killing three individuals in Suleja, Niger State, and a 21-year-old in Katsina were also debunked.

Adejobi stressed that the Force adheres to the highest professional standards and remains committed to upholding human rights.

“The Nigeria Police Force categorically denies the allegations of excessive use of force as claimed by Amnesty International as these claims are false, misleading, and an unfair misrepresentation of the actions and conduct of our officers,” he said.

He highlighted the ongoing training of police personnel in protest management to ensure compliance with international human rights standards.

Adejobi also announced plans to demand a retraction and public apology from Amnesty International for the alleged misinformation.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in protecting the rights of all citizens while ensuring the security and stability of the nation.

We therefore urge the public to be wary of sensational reports designed to incite mistrust and weaken confidence in law enforcement institutions,” Adejobi concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"