EndBadGovernance: Minors Above Seven Can Be Charged To Court — Police

Following the comments trailing the arraignment of minor #EndBadGovernance protesters, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that anyone more than 7 years old can be charged to court.

His comment was in defence of the arraignment of 76 minors who were arrested during the #Endbadgovernance in 1-10 August, 2024 and arraigned in court for alleged treason and other offences.

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Ogunjobi while reacting to the outrage in an interview with Channels Television said none of the #Endbadgovernance protesters charged to court is younger than 7 years.

Recall that one of the 76 minors fainted in court on Friday.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the court granted the suspects N10 million bail each and during the court proceeding one of the minor fainted.

Reacting, Ogunjobi said the 13-year-old suspect is not immune from being arraigned.

“Once you are more than 7 years old, you can be charged to court… None of them is less than 7…The fact that you are 13 years old does not mean you can’t be charged to court ”, he said.

