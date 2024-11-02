EndBadGovernance: Kwankwaso Slams Police Over Arraignment Of Minors

Share

Former Governor of Kano State and 2023 Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has expressed shock over the recent arraignment of 67 minors by the Police in Abuja for allegedly participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Reacting to the viral photo of the malnourished protesters, Kwankwaso voiced grave concern over the treatment of the children.

Speaking via his verified X handle on Friday, the former Governor highlighted their malnourished condition and urgent need for medical care.

READ ALSO:

“These children, who are clearly malnourished and in need of medical attention, have been subjected to a cruel experience when they should be in school.

“The arraignment of such a large number of minors in their states is highly unusual and undermines every tenet of human rights and dignity,” he said.

He stressed that it is the government’s responsibility to protect vulnerable groups from harm.

He added, “As leaders, it is our duty to protect the most vulnerable among us, particularly children, women, the elderly, and the needy. The government should not be at the forefront of this violation.”

Speaking on the stringent bail conditions set for the minors, he said, “It is absurd that a teenager is required to find ₦10 million and a Grade 15 civil servant as bail surety.”

Citing the Child Rights Act of 2003, he noted, “Section 11 protects the dignity of every child and shields them from any physical, mental, or emotional injury, abuse, neglect, or maltreatment.”

Calling for immediate action, he urged authorities to reconsider the charges.

“I request that the relevant authorities immediately review these charges so that the minors can return to their families and become responsible citizens,” he urged.

Share

Please follow and like us: