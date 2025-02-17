Share

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda has said the Federal Government will collaborate with the Kaduna State Government to provide skill acquisition and reintegration programs for minors pardoned following the End Bad Governance protest.

The Minister made this known during a follow-up visit to the Kaduna State Governor, His Excellency Senator Uba Sani, to assess the current status of the minors.

Yilwatda emphasized, “We are not just granting them freedom; we are giving them a chance to build their future, where their potential can be fully realized through vocational training and the provision of starter packs.”

He assured that none of the minors would leave the program with regrets, stating that their future would be brighter than their past.

He commended Governor Sani for his swift and compassionate leadership in ensuring that the young individuals were not only reunited with their families but also provided with counselling, education, and skills training.

The minister further appreciated the governor for his unwavering support of the Federal Government’s development agenda.

“Your leadership in Kaduna State aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Your administration’s dedication to security, education, inclusivity, and empowerment is commendable,” he noted.

He also expressed gratitude to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and development partners for their firm support in providing psychosocial assistance, vocational training, and educational reintegration programs for the children, ensuring a lasting impact on their lives.

Additionally, he congratulated Governor Sani on the recent Federal Executive Council approval for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Kachia, the construction of additional military barracks to enhance security, and the establishment of a Federal Medical Center in the state.

At the federal level, Prof. Yilwatda stated that President Tinubu is making continuous efforts to strengthen security and ensure the safety of all Nigerians.

Governor Uba Sani commended the minister for the progress made since assuming office, particularly in visiting various communities, assessing humanitarian needs, and providing solutions.

The governor noted that the minors and youths received by the state government in 2024 had undergone psychosocial therapy under a highly respected team led by the Deputy Governor, Her Excellency Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, a medical doctor.

He further explained that the children were being supported in school, business ventures, and skill development through the state’s three major skill acquisition centres.

Governor Sani expressed Kaduna State’s readiness to partner with the Ministry in providing skill acquisition for youths and ensuring financial inclusion for vulnerable individuals in rural areas by registering them in the state’s social welfare system.

He revealed that the state has already opened bank accounts for 2.2 million vulnerable persons, with a target of reaching 3.5 million.

It will be recalled that the released minors and youths of the End Bad Governance protest were handed over to their respective state governments in December 2024 in Abuja by Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON.

Other dignitaries at the meeting, held at Sir Kashim House, Kaduna, included Deputy Governor Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, Secretary to the State Government Dr Abdulkadir Muazu Mayere, Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding Dr. Yetunde Adeniyi, Directors of the Ministry, the Minister’s aides, and members of the Kaduna State Executive Council.

