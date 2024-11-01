EndBadGovernance: 76 Arrested Protesters Arraigned In Abuja Court

Share

The detained 76 #EndBadGovernance protesters have arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja for their scheduled arraignment before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

The protesters, who were mainly minors between the ages of 12-15 and were being charged on 10 counts of terrorism, an attempt to overthrow the government, and alleged mutiny over their participation in the nationwide protest.

According to a viral video on social media, Four of them were hurriedly rushed out of the courtroom as they couldn’t stand on their feet.

New Telegraph recalls that they were arrested and detained during the nationwide August 1 to 10 protests on the widespread economic hardship experienced by Nigerians.

The 76 protesters, who were arrested in Abuja, Kaduna, Gombe, Jos, Katsina, and Kano states, are being accused of treason, among other offences.

