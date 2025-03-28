EndBadGovernance: 6 Confirmed Killed In Niger — Report

Share

Seven months after the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria, the CLEEN Foundation has disclosed that six protesters were killed by security personnel in Niger State.

This report however contradicts the then CP Shawulu Danmaman’s report then which said no death was recorded in the state.

Danmaman, who is now an Assistant General of Police (AIG), told Journalists on August 3, 2024, at a briefing that, “I am just returning from Suleja and Tafa LGAs, where I assessed the situation first-hand. There are no deaths in Niger State.

It should be recalled that the #EndBadGovernance protests, which took place from August 1-10, 2024, began peacefully, but escalated due to tensions.

Speaking at a media and CSO briefing yesterday in Minna, the Executive Director, CLEEN Foundation, Mr. Peter Maduoma, said there is the need for comprehensive reforms in Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

