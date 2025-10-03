Endangered Species: WISON Moves Against Bush Meat Consumption, Trading Others

For three days, stakeholders, including academics, researchers, students, practitioners, Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), government agencies, and community representatives in the field of conservation, under the auspices Wildlife Society of Nigeria (WISON), recently converged on Akure, Ondo State capital to brain- storm on the need to preserve the nation’s biodiversity.

The Federal University of Tech- nology, Akure (FUTA) was the venue for the conference where the stakeholders shared ideas and progress reports on how best to prevent the destruction of the nation’s biodiversity and make sure that the trade in wildlife does not pose a threat to the nation’s already endangered wildlife.

Many animals and fishes that were common in the past are on the verge of extinction due to illegal hunting, shifting weather patterns and environmental conditions that made habitats uncomfortable and breakdown of infectious diseases that devastated vulnerable population, contamination of air, water and soil, with chemicals among other issues. Some of the animals on the verge of extinction include elephants, gorillas, leopards, rhinos, loggerhead turtles, blue whales and polar bears, chimpanzees among others.

Oladiji: Wildlife trade threatens biodiversity

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof. Adenike Oladiji, who declared open the three-day conference raised the alarm over wildlife trade, which she said threatened the nation’s biodiversity. She decried the escalating global threats to wildlife, emphasising the urgent need for effective conservation policies by the Federal Government.

The Vice Chancellor spoke on the title of the conference; Globalisation and Wildlife Trade: Trends and Impacts on Conservation. Oladiji said the global wildlife trade, with direct exports valued at approximately $1.8 billion, seriously threatens biodiversity. Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof. Timothy Amos, the VC said: “Broader economic analyses estimate the global impact of wildlife exploitation to be between four and 20 billion dollars annually, a staggering figure with profound implications.” She highlighted the critical challenges posed by the clash between wildlife conservation and economic exploitation.

Also, she decried the dangerous conflict between the drive to generate income from wildlife through trade and the imperative to conserve natural habitats and ani- mal populations. She stressed that over-exploitation remains one of the greatest hazards facing global conservation efforts today.

Warning that unchecked exploitation could imperil the very survival of ecosystems, the Vice Chancellor reinforced the scientific community’s call for urgent and coordinated action. Appreciating the choice of the conference theme, the VC described the event as a vital forum to foster rich discussions that balance economic realities with environmental stewardship.

Oladiji expressed hope that the outcome of the conference would spur practical policies to safeguard wildlife for future generations. Her words: “The conference at FUTA marks a timely and important step toward addressing the complex challenges globalisation imposes on conservation, and reinforces the university’s commitment to advancing research and policy solutions that protect Nigeria’s and the world’s natural heritage.”

Ogunjinmi: Learn, interact, build network

The Chairman Local Organising Committee, Prof. Anthony Adekunle Ogunjinmi, disclosed that the conference was fuelled by a shared vision to create a platform for robust dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaborative innovation in the field of wildlife conservation and management. Ogunjinmi urged the participants drawn from different parts of the country to; “engage in the sessions, ask challenging questions, connect with your peers during the breaks, and build relationships that will extend far beyond these walls.”

Omosebi: Wildlife indispensable

In her Keynote address, titled; Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet, Dr Taiwo Funmilayo Omosebi from National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESRA), spoke about the importance of wildlife conservation and the need for sustainable funding mechanism to support conservation efforts. She said wildlife plays an indispensable role in the health and wealth of the planet.

She said Nigeria’s forest to its wetlands and savannahs; wildlife sustains ecological balance, provides livelihoods, and contributes immensely to the economy. Omosebi said the Conservation on International Trade Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora with acronym (CITIES) plays a vital role in regulating the global trade of endangered species.

She said CITIES has been instrumental in regulating the trade of endangered species, such as rhino, elephants, lions, apes and other primates as well as pangolins, saying African Unions (AU) has endorsed CITIES. According to her, many African countries have implemented national laws to enforce the convention.

In Nigeria, she said progress has been made with the establishment of NESREA, the agency charged by the Federal Government with enforcing the provisions of the convention. The agency, she said has been at the forefront of enforcing national environment regulation that governs the protection of endangered species and wildlife conservation.

Omosebi said; “wildlife conservation is not just an environmental issue-it is a social, economic and cultural necessity. As we observe World Wildlife Day, let us beef up our commitment to protecting our planet’s wildlife, not only for environment benefits but also for the prosperity of the people who depend on it. Let us work together to moblise financial resources, build capacity, and promote sustainable livelihoods for local communities.”

Yaduma: Laments extinction

In his remark, Dr Zacharia Buba Yaduma painted a gloomy situation of wildlife trade, which he said may lead to extinction of endangered species. He said 21 reptile species have been extinct, while sharks are facing high risk of extinction.

According to him, illegal trade of marine engendered species focused on sharks and whales. These species, he said are often concealed in shipments. Also, he said wildlife trade drives species decline. He said biodiversity disrupts ecosystem services such as pollination and carbon storage and bush meat markets heighten zoonotic disease risks, compounding conservation and public health challenges.

Other areas of focus

Other discussants spoke about the role of global supply chains in the illegal and legal wildlife trade, economic drivers of wildlife trafficking in a globalised world, impacts of wildlife trade on biodiversity, wet- lands, and ecosystem change. Also on focus were regulatory frameworks and enforcement chal- lenges in wildlife conservation governance, community-based conservation and local responses to global wildlife trade and emerging technologies and innovations in combating wildlife crime.

Others included ethical considerations in the wildlife trade: Balancing Conservation and Commerce, Community Engagement, Human–Wildlife Conflicts and Sustainable Utilisation of Wildlife Resources, Wildlife Diseases and Human Health and Sustainable Tourism, Hospitality Industry, and Wildlife Trade: Finding a Balance. The technical sessions provided a rich exchange of empirical evidence, practical case studies, and innovative approaches to strengthening wildlife conservation in Nigeria and beyond.

Resolutions

After three-day extensive delib- erations, WISON in a communiqué signed by the National President, Prof. Jayeola Omotola and Secretary, Dr. Orimaye Jacob, respectively, resolved that all organisations, agencies, NGOs, and CSOs, with a mandate for conservation and protection of natural resources, should strengthen enforcement mechanisms against poaching and transnational trafficking.

They should also address corruption that undermines governance, promote participatory management and benefit sharing schemes that integrate communities as custodians of biodiversity, enhance investment in wildlife research and adopt cutting-edge technologies (e.g., GIS, drones, environmental DNA, blockchain) to improve monitoring, transparency, and enforcement.

Also, the Society urged the government at all levels to harmonise and update conservation laws in line with international best practices, develop sustainable strategies for human–wildlife co-existence that minimise conflicts while ensuring resource sustainability, recognise the public health risks of wildlife trade and bush meat consumption.

Emphasis was also on the need to integrate wildlife health monitoring into national health systems, position ecotourism and cultural heritage as vital pathways for sustainable livelihoods and conservation-friendly development.

Also, to prioritise the training of conservation professionals and grassroots actors to close institutional skill gaps and strengthen local capacity, enhance Nigeria’s participation in international conservation initiatives to mitigate transnational wildlife crime and biodiversity loss and scale up advocacy, education, and outreach to cultivate a conservation-conscious society.

The Annual General Meeting of the Society reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to championing biodiversity conservation in the context of increasing globalisation and wildlife trade challenges, expressed profound appreciation to the Federal University of Technology, Akure, for hosting the meeting, and to all participants, sponsors, and partners for their invaluable contributions. Further, it called on the government, civil Society, academia, and international partners to intensify collective action in securing Nigeria’s natural heritage for present and future generations.

FG’s effort

Worried by the danger posed by the extinction of the endangered species, the Federal Government said it would strengthen and review existing laws on the protection of endangered species to curb their rapid extinction across the country.

The Director of Forestry Department, Federal Ministry of Environment, Dr Ama Moses, said a bill has been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly and would be signed into law soon. When enacted, the legislation would prescribe stiffer penalties for those involved in hunting endangered species, and would serve as a tool to curb wildlife trade.

Similarly, the West Africa Director for Wild Africa, Linus Unah, in a statement said: “Rangers are nature’s first line of defense. Without them, our iconic wildlife like lions, elephants, gorillas, and leopards could disappear forever. Their courage, sacrifice, and relentless dedication keep our national parks and communities safe, protect our wildlife, and preserve our natural heritage for generations to come.”

Unah said Africa is grappling with a significant conservation crisis driven by rapid human population growth, and the expansion of urban developments, poaching and other wildlife crimes, climate change and deforestation. These pressures, he said are leading to habitat loss and a decline in countless species.