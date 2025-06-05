Endangered Species Bill’ll Enhance Nigeria’s Environmental Protection – Ugbor

Share

As Nigeria marks 2025World Environment Day (WED), the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Hon. Terseer Ugbor, has celebrated the successful passage of the Nigeria Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill in the House of Representatives.

The bill, which completed its third and final reading in the House, is sponsored by Ugbor, who represents Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue State.

Speaking on the development, Ugbor said the legislation, once assented to by the President, will address gaps in monitoring illicit financial flows, strengthen law enforcement across Nigeria’s borders, and enhance efforts to combat illegal wildlife activities.

“This landmark legislation will enhance Nigeria’s capacity to address wildlife trafficking, empower judges to expedite the adjudication of wildlife crime cases, and impose more stringent penalties on offenders,” Ugbor said.

He emphasized that the bill is crucial to curbing the illegal wildlife trade and protecting Nigeria’s endangered species.

“The bill sends a clear and firm message that Nigeria will not tolerate the exploitation of its borders for the trafficking of illegal wildlife products such as pangolin scales and elephant tusks. By modernizing our laws, we aim to ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy the ecological and economic benefits of our rich biodiversity,” he added.

Ugbor further noted that coordinated security operations across Nigeria’s open border regions, particularly from the Southeast to the Middle Belt—key transit points for traffickers—will help reduce the influx of illegal immigrants and enhance national security.

The bill is expected to be transmitted to the Senate for concurrence before being presented to the President for final assent.

He also revealed that another critical bill—aimed at repealing and reenacting the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Act to incorporate social and health impact assessments for both public and private sector projects—is currently under consideration in the House.

He expressed confidence in its timely passage.

