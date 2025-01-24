End ‘Ridiculous War’ In Ukraine Or Face New Sanctions, Trump Tells Putin

Share

Donald Trump has warned he will impose high tariffs and further sanctions on Russia if Vladimir Putin fails to end the war in Ukraine.

Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, he said that by pushing to settle the war he was doing Russia and its president a “very big favour”.

Trump had previously said he would negotiate a settlement to Russia’s full-scale invasion launched in February 2022, in a single day.

Russia has not yet responded to the remarks, but senior officials have said in recent days that there is a small window of opportunity for Moscow to deal with the new US administration, reports the BBC.

Putin has said repeatedly that he is prepared to negotiate an end to the war, which first began in 2014, but that Ukraine would have to accept the reality of Russian territorial gains, which are currently about 20% of its land.

He also refuses to allow Ukraine to join NATO, the military alliance of Western countries.

