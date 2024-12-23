End Power Arrogance, Tinubu’s Tax Reforms Must Prevail – Clark

Share

Elder statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has taken a firm stance against the northern governors’ opposition to the tax reform bills introduced by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during the Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television, Clark stressed the importance of the reforms for Nigeria’s economic stability, criticising the 19 northern governors of double standards and undue influence.

The elder statesman, however, questioned their decision to hold separate meetings after the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, had already deliberated on the matter.

“I was so shocked when I learned that the 19 governors of the north have met again. If 36 of you met, why are you meeting again? This arrogance of power must stop,” he said.

The elder statesman also expressed disappointment with the NEC’s recommendation that the tax bills be shelved for further consultation.

He criticized the council for overstepping its advisory role, accusing it of engaging in political manoeuvring.

“The NEC is a constitutional advisory body, but today it has been converted into an executive body.

“The 36 governors under the vice president are now playing politics rather than focusing on governance,” Clark remarked.

He further accused governors of failing to engage their constituents, claiming they prioritize trips to Abuja over addressing local concerns.

“How many times have they consulted their people? They don’t stay at home. They are always in Abuja thinking that they will get more money,” he said.

Clark also called on President Tinubu to prioritize inclusivity and merit in his administration.

He criticized the president for allegedly appointing allies and friends to key positions, warning that such actions could deepen divisions in the country.

“Nigeria does not belong to Mr. President; it belongs to everyone. Every Nigerian deserves an equal chance to rise to the top,” he emphasized.

Defending the tax reform bills, Clark insisted that they are crucial for Nigeria’s fiscal health.

He argued that all Nigerians, including the northern governors, must contribute through taxes to sustain the nation.

“When they decide to share, they must ask where the money they are sharing comes from. So, you must pay tax,” he said.

President Tinubu’s tax reform bills have been met with widespread criticism, with concerns about their potential economic burdens on citizens.

While the NEC advised the president to reconsider the bills, the 19 northern governors separately rejected them, further fueling tensions.

