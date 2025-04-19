End Political Brouhaha For Kano’s Progress, Shettima Urges Kwankwaso, Ganduje

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for an end to the political rift between the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, urging both leaders to set aside their differences for the sake of Kano’s development.

Shettima made the appeal on Saturday during a condolence visit to the family of the late Galadiman Kano, Abbas Sunusi.

He emphasized that the rivalry between the Kwankwasiyya and Gandujiyya political movements must be put to rest in the interest of the people of Kano.

“The Kwankwasiyya and Gandujiyya movements must set aside their differences for the greater good of the people and the development of Kano,” Shettima said.

The Vice President, speaking in the presence of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kano APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, and other key political stakeholders from both camps, stressed that reconciliation between the two leaders would position Kano for greatness and benefit all.

Shettima described Kano as a politically strategic and influential state in Northern Nigeria, saying its unity is vital for regional and national stability.

“It is a mistake for a State like Kano, known for its political importance, to be divided due to partisan conflict,” he said.

“Kano is a model for the entire country. When political disagreements erupt here, they reverberate across the North.”

To reinforce his message, the Vice President addressed the gathering in Hausa, noting that he wanted his words to resonate directly with the people, despite not being a native speaker.

He also offered prayers for the repose of the late Galadiman Kano, asking God to grant him eternal rest.

In addition, Shettima sympathized with the families of victims of recent bandit attacks in Shanono Local Government Area, including those abducted and those who lost their lives.

“We pray for peace, not just in Kano, but across Nigeria,” he added.

The Vice President’s visit comes amid escalating political tension in Kano as rival factions position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections.

