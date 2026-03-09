End Persecution Of Political Opponents – Obi

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Peter Obi, has called for an end to the persecution of political opponents by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

Obi, in a statement issued on X on Monday, queried the continued detention of former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, by anti-corruption agencies, describing it as worrisome.

He stated that the timing of their arrest raises serious questions, adding that the methods used in their apprehension contradict the principles of the rule of law.

“Prosecutorial decisions must be grounded in concrete evidence and probable cause, transparently presented without ulterior motives,” Obi said.

He stated the integrity of the rule of law in Nigeria is non-negotiable, and warned that its degradation could undermine economic development and threaten Nigeria’s stability.

The former Anambra State governor said denying them bail or imposing unjustly stringent bail conditions is a pointer that the government is using criminal prosecution as a weapon against its political opponents.

“The situation surrounding Malam el-Rufai is particularly concerning; his repeated transfers between the EFCC, ICPC, and DSS suggest a desperate search for any charge that might stick, straying dangerously close to a fishing expedition rather than a credible investigation,” Obi said.

He stated Nigeria requires a civil and criminal justice system that instils confidence in every citizen, one in which no one should fear persecution for their political beliefs or actions disapproved by those in power.

“The criminal trial process must adhere strictly to legal standards. As we approach a critical election period, the government must cease its efforts to undermine political opponents under the pretence of battling corruption and wrongdoing,” he warned.

Obi stated that he supports the fight against corruption, and wrong doing, “but it must be conducted with integrity and transparency, starting with those currently in power rather than targeting opponents.

“A credible anti-corruption and anti-wrongdoing campaign cannot afford to be selective.”