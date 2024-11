End Open Defecation In Nigeria, Shettima Urges Govs

Share

…reaffirms FG’s commitment to “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet” campaign

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has implored governors of the 36 states of the federation to double efforts in the ongoing campaign to ensure Nigeria was open defecation-free in the next five years.

According to him, the importance of the campaign could not be overemphasized, as every step taken towards ending open defecation would improve health, boost productivity, and enhance the dignity and safety of Nigerians.

The Vice President made this call on Tuesday during the 5th anniversary of the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet” campaign where he also formally launched the Strategic Plan at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima who was represented at the event by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, urged state governments to be deliberate in mobilizing “high-level political support that would drive the campaign, especially at the sub-national level.”

The sanitation sector in Nigeria, he noted, has great economic opportunities for growth, explaining that aligning these opportunities with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Tinubu could create jobs, provide alternative energy sources, and produce biological fertilizers.

He stated: “It is against this background that the need to re-strategize the critical elements that will progressively increase our level of advocacy and awareness came to be.

‘The new Strategic Plan for the Clean Nigeria Campaign is a comprehensive, actionable framework for Clean Nigeria that will help to actualize the call for reasonable access to use a toilet by the year 2030.

“I, therefore, urge State Governors to provide the necessary support to drive the campaign at the State and Local Government Areas levels to achieve our target of an Open Defecation Free Nigeria within the next five years.”

The Vice President cautioned against the hazards of open defecation, saying it is “a critical public health and environmental issue that compromises our water sources, spreads disease, and negatively impacts the quality of life, education, and economic productivity of the populace.

He said inadequate sanitation facilities to address open defecation pose a great risk, especially to women, girls and vulnerable communities, assuring that the Tinubu administration was committed to the bid to end open defecation in Nigeria.

“The present administration is committed to the call for Open Defecation Free in Nigeria, as part of measures to meet the Sustainable Development Goal 6.2 target aimed at contributing to building a healthy and thriving nation.

“We are all aware that the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation rolled out several initiatives to bridge the existing gap of inadequate basic sanitation services,” he stated.

Shettima applauded the support provided by stakeholders, especially state Governors, Chairmen of local government areas, national and state legislators, members of the international community, development partners, the private sector, civil societies, and the media.

In his opening remarks, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, said the 5th anniversary of the Campaign aligned with the World Toilet Day set aside by the United Nations to accelerate the drive towards Open Defecation Free in countries around the world.

He recalled that the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet” campaign was launched in 2019 under the national programme to end open defecation in Nigeria and is backed by Presidential Executive Order 009.

Utsev explained that the campaign was informed by the unfortunate position of Nigeria as one of the countries with the highest number of people practising open defecation, estimated at 48 million persons.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman, of the Senate Committee on Water Resources, Sen. (Engr.) Eze Kenneth Emeka, thank

