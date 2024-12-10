End Of Year Bonanza: Toyota By CFAO Offers Customers Free Hilux Pickups, Motorcycles To Seychelles

Share

As the year draws to a close, Toyota by CFAO, an official distributor of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria, has launched an exciting End-of-Year Bonanza to reward both new and existing customers.

The promotion, which is open to corporate and individual clients, offers a range of enticing prizes, including free Toyota Hilux pickups, Yamaha motorcycles, and an all-expense-paid trip to the Seychelles.

The End-of-Year Bonanza features four main categories of rewards: Buy five units of the Toyota Coaster bus and receive a free Toyota Hilux pickup, or Buy 15 units of either the Toyota Hiace Mid Roof or Toyota Hilux Prerunner and get a Toyota Hilux pickup at no additional cost.

The second category is the offer of a free Yamaha Motorcycle, in which a buyer automatically receives a Yamaha motorcycle for free on the purchase a Toyota Hilux Diesel.

For the third category, the company is sponsoring an all-expense-paid trip to the Seychelles for those who purchase any of the following Toyota models: Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Toyota Land Cruiser 300, Toyota Fortuner, or Toyota Camry.

In the last category, customers will win a return ticket to the Seychelles for the purchase of a Toyota Corolla Cross or Toyota RAV4.

A statement by the company disclosed that promotion is valid while stocks last, even as it advised early participation.

It further disclosed that all the Toyota products offered as prizes are renowned models.

The Toyota Hilux, which is known for its strength and durability, boasts advanced chassis and bodywork, making it the ultimate choice for tough tasks, with more than 50 years of proven power.

The Toyota Hiace is a versatile vehicle with a 2.7L engine, perfect for both cargo and passenger transport in urban and rural areas; while the Toyota Coaster which is ideal for group travel, offers a spacious cabin and reliable transport for passengers with capacities of 2.7L or 4.2L.

Toyota by CFAO says the promotion, which kicked off on November 1, 2024, provides a unique opportunity for customers to drive away with top-quality Toyota vehicles and win exclusive prizes.

Managing Director of Toyota by CFAO, Mr Boye Ajayi, disclosed the company’s dedication to providing high-quality, tropicalised Toyota vehicles and superior after-sales service.

He encouraged Nigerian car buyers to take advantage of the promotion as a way to acquire vehicles designed for the country’s specific needs.

“We are proud to offer Toyota vehicles built specifically for the Nigerian market. Our range includes city cars, sedans, family vehicles, SUVs, pickups, and light commercial models.

“Toyota vehicles are recognized worldwide for their safety, fuel efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, and they come with a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind,” said Mr Ajayi.

Share

Please follow and like us: