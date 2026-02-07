…says it’s becoming difficult for criminals to operate in Anambra

Last Monday Anambra State ended the over five years of the stay-at-home Order with routine activities holding across the state. Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu who since inception has championed the campaign against the order spoke to OKEY MADUFORO on the journey to the end.

Anambra ended the stay-athome order by IPOB in a grand style, how do you feel?

How else can one feel but to be fulfilled and also highly vindicated by this development. The Igbos in general are very hard working people and wherever you go to in this country, you see many of them and they are almost the second largest population after the owners of the land.

They are industrious and they see laziness as a kind of taboo, but all of a sudden they began to relapse and this is occasioned by the order by some people that on a day like Monday when other parts of the country brace up for the week ahead, they stay at home and refuse to go to work or go to their business concerns.

The Igbos are not known for that at all, so it is indeed surprising that they were made to take this part but now the Monday stay at home has ended and normal life of the Igbo man has resumed.

For us in the Command, we started by carrying out a sensitisation and awareness campaigns every Monday, urging them to open their shops and schools which a great number of them complied with though some entertained fears that the miscreants would attack them.

We also held talks and Town Hall meetings at major towns in the state which had in attendance members of the business community who are the worse hit by this stay-at-home order, and we had fruitful interface with them.

I must salute the Governor Prof Charles Soludo for all the support and tonic he has been giving to the eight Service Command especially the Police Command towards fighting this challenge and especially the insecurity issue.

He has always been on our side with both moral and material assistance and that indeed has continued to embolden us as a Command, and the ultimate result is what played out last Monday.

People are still waiting for the follow up next Monday to see if the markets would be open for business…

Next Monday will record huge results compared to that of last Monday. We are once again assuring the people that adequate security is guaranteed and we shall sustain it and even improve on it on Monday.

Anambra State has the Udo Ga Chi Security Operations which include the eight Service Commands and the Agunechemba Security Squad, and this synergy has continued to pay off producing great results each time, and this we shall keep up.

There is no need to be worried or apprehensive about anything because we are on top of the game at all times; all that we need is the cooperation of the law abiding citizens in Anambra State.

You know security of lives and property is a collective responsibility of all and sundry. Though there are those saddled with the responsibility of doing that, they need the people in the society to achieve that task.

I understand that the state government is looking at shop verification at the major markets and I know that it may have to do with stories or unconfirmed reports about the role of some traders in the stay at home order, and we as a Command are ready to offer our professional experience towards achieving that if called upon.

Though the order has ended we still hear of pockets of attacks by gunmen in some rural areas…

Actually we cannot have a totally crime free society even in most developed countries of the world. But what you hear is too minimal compared to what was in place some two years ago when people slept with one eye closed.

Those pockets of incidents are being perpetrated by miscreants from neighboring states who come into town to strike and run back. But we have taken measures to man our borders, and with the inter state security relations we are getting there pretty soon.

Remember that towards the end of last year most communities at the border through their youths liberated their towns with the assistance of security operatives and they have not gone to sleep. We are working in cooperation with them through intelligence reports and information gathering as well as the help of traditional rulers and the presidents general of those communities.

So, it is becoming too difficult for those criminal elements to remain in Anambra State, and that is why they operate from outside the state.

But soon, we shall fish them out. Before now, people found it dangerous to provide information but with the successes recorded, people now have confidence in the security operatives and some have gone as far as assisting in the provision of some security architecture for the Command.

Recently Soludo handed over 30 Hilux Trucks to the Command. how has this impacted on the Command’s operations?

Your guess is as good as mine. The Command remains continually greatful to Mr Governor for the steady supportive roles that he has been playing and we shall ensure that we will not fail him. We also call on public spirited individuals and the business community to follow suit in assisting the Command in that regard.

Like we have some Police stations that were razed by these miscreants and they need to be rehabilitated and equipped, and the state government cannot do it alone. These are the things that motivate security operatives so that they feel those they’re serving appreciate what they are doing.

In terms of its impact, we have increased security presence at the rural areas and routine patrols have been stepped up in all the communities in Anambra State due to the handover of those 30 Hilux Trucks, but like Oliver Twist we still ask for more.

We most importantly cannot thank the Inspector General of Police enough for the morale boosting of the various Commands across the country.

For us in Anambra State, he has been always supportive to the Command, and the superlative results that we have been recording are on account of the Inspector General’s assistance, and we can never disappoint our boss.

That brings us to the welfare of officers and men of the Command…

Remember that just recently we made presentations of cheques to relatives of police- men that died in active service and also honoured some who have played great roles in this fight against insecurity and this is the brain child of the Inspector General of Police.

These officers demonstrated uncommon bravery and tactical efficiency while responding promptly to a reported incident, thereby denying armed hoodlums the space they enjoy to commit havoc, recovery of arms, stolen money, and other incriminating items.

Their actions reflect on the core values of the Nigeria Police and underscore the importance of discipline, dedication, and service to the public.

It is indeed a morale booster for the officers and men of the Police and that is exactly what the Inspector General of Police wishes to achieve.

How about incidence of cult killings in Awka Capital City?

We have been checkmating them and we have been talking with the leaders of the Awka Capital City on the need to take charge of what their children are doing.

Last time, we had a walk against cultism and cult related activities in the Capital City creating the awareness through our campaigns because cultism never pays.

Sometimes people situate some of these killings with cult related issues while in the actual sense it may have to do with land dispute, and that is yet another major issue in Anambra State.

We receive petitions from people with all manner of allegations, and at the end of the day it has to do with land disputes.