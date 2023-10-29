End Of An Era: King Ado Ibrahim Is Dead

….as SDP guber candidate Ajaka mourns

The people of Kogi State and the entire land in Kogi Central have been thrown into mourning, as the paramount ruler of Ebiraland, Ohinoyi Ebira, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulrahman Ado Ibrahim passed on, at the age of 95 years, After nearly three decades on the throne.

News of his death surfaced in the early hours of Sunday, 29 October, sending worries on the faces of his subjects and people beyond his immediate domain.

He was said to have been in and out of sickness in recent times until he died in the wee hours of today Sunday.

The Ohinoyi is the head of all traditional rulers in Ebira land in Kogi Central Senatorial District and Vice Chairman, of the Kogi State Traditional Council of Chiefs.

The late Ado Ibrahim, a billionaire, was crowned as Ohinoyi in 1997 by former governor, late Abubakar Audu. However, the title ‘Ohinoyi’ was replaced with ‘Atta’ of Ebira and duly gazetted as such by the Kogi State government.

His remain is expected to be brought home to Okene for burial today according to Muslim rite.

Ado Ibrahim was born on February 7, 1929. He received both Western and Quranic education. He attended the Native Authority (NA) primary school Okene, Ondo Boys High School, and Oduduwa College for his primary and secondary education.

In 1954, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from the London School of Economics and a master’s degree from Harvard Business School in 1959.

Ado Ibrahim was a successful businessman and fearless ruler who spoke truth to power. His Palace ranks among the best in Africa.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka has described the death of The Ohinoyi of Ebira Land, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Ado Ibrahim as a calamity to the people of the state.

He said the passing of the monarch has robbed the state of the most brave, courageous, honest, forthright, and God-fearing leader who worked tirelessly for the unity of the people of the state.

“Our father is leaving at a time the state desperately needs his unifying guidance and wisdom to keep strengthening us as one indivisible people”.

“The last time I visited him, Late Ado Ibrahim was as courageous as ever when he declared that being the oldest paramount ruler in the state every kogite is his child and he would not be intimidated by anyone to reject his own children.”

“This death is a calamity to Kogi State and indeed Nigeria as a nation. Ado represented that last rare breed of valiant elders who will never shield the truth no matter the threat or reward for doing so.

“He will be remembered as the King who brought glamour, panache, pomp, and pageantry never before seen in these shores to royalty.

“On behalf of my immediate family and the teeming supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), I wish to commiserate with the good people of Kogi Central and indeed the entire citizens of Kogi State for this irreplaceable loss of a father who recognized us all as his children.

May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus.” Alhaji Ajaka said in a condolence message circulated by the campaign council on Sunday.

The Campaign Council has suspended all activities scheduled for today, Sunday, October 29, 2023, including a World Press Conference scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in Abuja today.

All SDP flags at our campaign offices throughout the state will fly at half mast through this week in honor of our late King.