End Of An Era As Troost-Ekong Quits Eagles, Out Of AFCON

William Troost-Ekong has officially brought his Super Eagles career to an end, closing a remarkable decade of service to Nigeria.

The 31-year-old defender announced his retirement yesterday through a statement on his X account, ending weeks of speculation about whether he would feature at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite his inclusion in Coach Eric Chelle’s provisional squad, our correspondent had earlier reported that there were moves to push the former Udinese defender out of the team after he led the Eagles’ decision to boycott training in Morocco last month over unpaid bonuses during the World Cup playoffs.

Ekong, who made his debut under the late Stephen Keshi in 2015, said wearing the national colours changed his life. “Every time I wore that iconic shirt, I remembered where it all started,” he wrote.

“To have 93 caps, five major tournaments, three medals and some records, I have lived my dream.” The former Watford captain enjoyed several high points with Nigeria, including the Rio 2016 Olympics bronze, the 2018 World Cup, and three AFCON appearances.

He was also named Player of the Tournament at AFCON 2023, where he scored in the final and became the highest-scoring defender in the competition’s history.