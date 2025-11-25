End Impunity, Protect All Nigerians, Catholic Bishops Tell FG

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has raised fresh concerns over the worsening insecurity across the country, warning that persistent killings, abductions and the destruction of communities threaten national stability and violate the sanctity of human life.

In a statement signed by the CBCN President, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, and Secretary, Bishop Donatus Ogun, the Bishops said the deplorable security situation, compounded by a heated social and religious climate has created unbearable hardship for citizens, especially in predominantly Christian communities in the North and Middle Belt, which have suffered repeated violent attacks.

Released through the Office of the National Director, Fr. Mike Umoh, on Tuesday, the statement condemned the “persistent violence” that has claimed countless lives, destroyed homes and displaced families.

The Bishops also cited disturbing reports of delayed or withheld security responses during attacks, describing such failures as unacceptable and capable of deepening suspicions of collusion or a lack of commitment to protecting vulnerable communities.

“Near-total destruction and occupation of some communities, and continued attacks on displaced persons even in camps, have deepened the people’s sense of abandonment,” the statement read.

Warning that these patterns lend credence to allegations of genocide, the CBCN noted that while Christian communities have been heavily targeted, Muslims and other ethnic groups have also suffered brutal attacks, underscoring a shared national tragedy.

They referenced recent incidents, including the abduction of worshippers in Kwara, the kidnapping of 25 girls in Kebbi, 13 female farmers in Borno, and 265 pupils and teachers in Papiri, as well as the killing of over 70 people in Southern Taraba. The Bishops said the scale and frequency of such attacks now threaten “the very foundations of family life, education, and social stability.”

They also mourned Brigadier General Musa Uba and other security personnel killed in recent operations, noting that the assaults highlight how far impunity has spread.

“When criminals can strike schools, farms and communities with impunity, it threatens the very foundations of family life, education and social stability. Such attacks violate our shared humanity and endanger the future of our nation,” they said.

The Bishops urged the Federal and State Governments to urgently fulfil their constitutional duty of protecting lives and property, invoking Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which places security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of government.

“The government must no longer allow impunity to prevail. Lasting peace cannot be achieved through silence or delay. Nigerians and the global community can no longer tolerate excuses for continued insecurity,” they said, insisting that perpetrators must be identified, arrested and prosecuted.

They called for immediate action to secure the release of abducted persons and to facilitate the safe return of displaced communities to their ancestral homes.

The CBCN also raised concerns about violations of the rights of Christian minorities in some northern states, including the denial of land for church buildings, destruction of places of worship and what they described as the unconstitutional overreach of Sharia courts.

Reiterating their demand for justice in the killing of Deborah Samuel Yakubu in Sokoto, they said the failure to punish offenders undermines the rule of law.

They further condemned the conduct of morality enforcement groups such as Hisbah, saying their activities often lead to harassment of both Christians and Muslims, threatening national cohesion.

Despite the grim situation, the Bishops commended Nigerians for their resilience and urged citizens to reject hatred, embrace dialogue and work together to uphold the sacredness of human life.

“Peace is not the responsibility of a select few; it is the duty of all. May God grant our nation and its people peace, healing and restoration,” the statement added.