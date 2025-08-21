End Health Sector Rivalries, Give All Workers Their Due, Pharmacists Tell FG

The fragile peace in Nigeria’s health sector has once again come under the spotlight. For weeks, the industry has been on edge, with a series of ultimatums, warning strikes, and threats of industrial action by different professional groups.

Against this tense backdrop, the Federal Government recently inaugurated a committee on Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) for trade unions and associations in the health sector through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

For the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), this gesture is a welcome step toward resolving long-standing conflicts that have crippled the sector and deepened divisions between doctors and other health workers.

In a statement signed by its President, Pharm. Ayuba Ibrahim Tanko, the PSN commended the move but warned that unless deeper issues of injustice, inequality, and professional rivalry are decisively addressed, Nigeria risks entrenching a culture of “enslavement” of non-physician health workers.

“The boiling point the health sector attained in recent weeks was inevitable,” Ayuba stated, citing years of “injustice and contempt meted out to major stakeholders” outside of the physician cadre. According to him, the root of the recurring unrest lies in structural imbalances that have allowed doctors to dominate key positions and decisionmaking processes in the health system.

Among the issues raised are the exclusive appointment of physicians as chief executives of Federal Health Institutions (FHIs), the concentration of political patronage in favour of doctors, and a bureaucratic hierarchy that sidelines other professionals.

“This apocryphal set-up has made our sector vulnerable,” Ayuba said, adding that it has fueled resentment among pharmacists, nurses, laboratory scientists, and other allied health workers who continue to feel undervalued despite their crucial roles in patient care.

PSN believes the new CBA committee presents an opportunity to reset the health sector for peace, harmony, and progress. The society laid out a four-point agenda it insists must be prioritised if the government is to restore balance and morale among health workers.

Implement past agreements

Ayuba stressed that the government must honour all existing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and CBAs with the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA).

A key demand is the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), which has remained stagnant since 2014, while the physicians’ equivalent—the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS)—has been reviewed three times within the same period. “To restore normalcy, the CONHESS review must reflect the 25 per cent/35 per cent adjustment and the new National Minimum Wage table of 2024,” he said.

Similarly, the PSN called on the government to review pay relativity in light of new training durations, clinical skills, and professional demands across cadres. Ayuba also recommended fresh job evaluations and workforce audits “to generate scientific information based on empirical data” instead of sustaining outdated disparities. In addition, the PSN specifically decried the inequality in call-duty allowances between doctors and pharmacists.

While physicians earn four per cent of basic salary for a maximum of 60 units, pharmacists with a five-year B.Pharm earn only two per cent for a maximum of 40 units. “This formula translates to an earning ratio of 1:0.33 between physicians and pharmacists for just a one-year differential in training,” Tanko lamented. “It is extremely ridiculous and slavish.”

The society is demanding parity in allowances, especially for Pharm.D holders, to reflect the value and responsibility pharmacists bring to patient care. Another priority, according to PSN, is giving academic pharmacists a sense of belonging by migrating them into the CONHESS structure. Tanko argued this would enhance the training of student pharmacists and improve clinical orientation in pharmacy education.

The PSN also urged the government to fast-track the recognition of the Consultant Pharmacist cadre, a move it said will “produce a motivated pool of pharmacists” capable of taking direct responsibility for pharmacy education, clinical services, and advancing Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system.

Beyond salary disputes and allowances, the PSN’s message underscores a deeper struggle for equity and respect in a sector long plagued by turf wars. Ayuba warned that continued subservience to one professional group risks dragging the system back to the “negative game changers” of the past.

He referenced the introduction of the discriminatory Medical Salary Scale in 1991 and the Decree 10 of 1985, describing them as policies that entrenched injustice and distorted the sector for decades.

“This is not the time for distinct subservience to any favoured group,” he cautioned. “Nigerians are well sensitised, inspired and motivated to resist all epitomes of arrested development which have ravaged our kith and kin in the public service.”

Unity and justice

Ultimately, the PSN’s position is not only about pharmacists but about fostering a health sector where every professional is recognised and motivated to contribute their best.

The society insists that fairness in welfare packages, leadership appointments, and career development opportunities will help avert strikes, promote teamwork, and ensure patients receive uninterrupted care.

“The biological clock of life ticks to ensure more destinies of citizens of Nigeria do not continue to be wasted,” Ayuba stated, warning that failure to act decisively could have dire consequences for healthcare delivery.

For patients who often bear the brunt of strikes, the PSN’s call resonates. Behind every industrial action are lives disrupted, treatments postponed, and in some cases, preventable deaths. Restoring harmony among health workers is therefore not just a matter of labour relations but of public health and national survival.

As the CBA committee settles down to its work, the hope across the sector is that the government will not only listen but act decisively. For pharmacists and other non-physician health workers, justice delayed has been justice denied for far too long.