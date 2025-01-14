End Farmer/Herder Crisis, N’Assembly Tasks Livestock Minister

Share

The Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Livestock Development have challenged the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Muktar, to use his office to address the perennial problem of farmer/herder crises in the country.

The committee gave the charge on Tuesday when the minister appeared before the joint committee to defend the ministry’s budget for 2025.

A member of the committee, Senator Simon Lalong(APC, Plateau), said Nigerians are looking up to the ministry to develop the livestock sector in a way that would address crises between farmers and herders, which had led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

He said there was an urgent need for the ministry to embark on intensive sensitisation and advocacy campaigns on the issues of ranching to change the wrong mindsets of Nigerians, adding, that there are a lot of misconceptions about ranching.

Also, speaking, Senator Abdul Ningi(PDP, Bauchi) urged the minister to harness the potential of the livestock sector for the development of the country.

Summing up, the chairman of the joint committee, Senator Musa Mustapha in his remarks, said there was a need for the new ministry to focus on addressing issues of value chain development, infrastructure, climate change issues, women and youth empowerment.

The co-chair of the joint committee, Rep Wale Raji (APC, Lagos) emphasised the need for adequate funding for the ministry to enable it to carry out its mandate in line with the aspiration of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Agenda for the sector.

He also stressed the need for more advocacy and sensitisation to enable Nigerians to understand that livestock development is beyond cattle rearing, saying, there are other aspects of livestock such as poultry, piggery, sheep and goat production, among others.

In his presentation, the minister informed the committee that the ministry budgeted N10 billion for capital expenditures and N1.8 billion for overheads.

He said the capital expenditures, which are spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country, are aimed at providing critical infrastructures for the development of the sector.

He disclosed that an accommodation has been identified and the president has directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike to renovate and furnish it to enable the ministry to move into it.

