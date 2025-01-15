End Farmer/Herder Crisis, N’Assembly Tasks Livestock Minister

Share

The Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Live – stock Development have challenged the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Muktar, to use his office to address the perennial problem of farmer/herder crises in the country.

The committee gave the charge yesterday when the minister appeared before the joint committee to defend the ministry’s budget for 2025.

A member of the committee, Senator Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau), said Nigerians are looking up to the ministry to develop the livestock sector in a way that would address crises between farmers and herders, which had led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

He said there was urgent need for the ministry to embark on intensive sensitisation and advocacy campaigns on the issues of ranching to change the wrong mindsets Nigerians, adding, there is a lot of misconceptions about ranching.

Also, speaking, Senator Abdul Ningi(PDP, Bauchi), urged the minister to harness the potential of the livestock sector for the development of the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: