Encroachment: KWASU Seeks Govt’s Intervention

Share

…As Gov AbdulRazaq lauds institution’s strides

The Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, has decried the menace of encroachment on the institution’s land, urging the state government to urgently wade in to arrest the ugly situation.

According to him, there are still a number of villages within the premises of the University that the government should help to relocate without further delay.

Admitting that KWASU had for years suffered from this menace, Prof. Jimoh said: “Encroachment on KWASU lands was another challenge that I highlighted in my last year convocation address.

“Currently, we are in an interface with the Kwara State Geographical Information Service to permanently address this nagging issue.

“We have villages situated within the precincts of the University which must be relocated forthwith.”

The VC, however, added that a committee involving the Ministry of Justice, KWAGIS, the community and KWASU to work out necessary modalities that would engender peace and be mutually beneficial to all concerned has been put in place.

Prof. Jimoh also listed the dearth of hostel facilities and road infrastructure as some of the challenges facing the school, adding that the management is partnering with private developers to solve the problem.

The VC explained that 71 of the 6,374 graduands at the convocation ceremony bagged First Class, adding that 1,828 had second Class (Upper Division), 3,501 had second class (Lower Division), 974 third class, while the University graduated 468 Masters degrees and 49 PhD holders.

For his part, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who is a Visitor to the institution, reaffirmed that his administration has put in place necessary measures and logistics to make education accessible, relevant and impactful to the people of the State.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. (Mrs) Mary Arinde, added that his administration would continue to invest in education to enhance the State’s socio-economic development.

He commended the management of KWASU for maintaining a smooth and stable academic calendar and for also ensuring peace within and outside the university community while urging the graduates to leverage the skills they had acquired to make meaningful contributions to themselves and society.

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali, had hinted that his team and the school management had maximised the partnership with private investors to improve facilities in the school, adding that his team is also seeking ways to further add to the infrastructure of KWASU through Public Private Partnership (PPP.)

He charged the graduands to exhibit their rigorous trainings and skills acquired and also be good ambassadors of KWASU and their parents.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"