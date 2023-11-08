Encroachment: Kwara Poly Urges Govt To Intervene To Stop Menace

Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin has lamented the large-scale encroachment of its land, urging the state government to do more for the institution in order to bring this menace to an end.

The Polytechnic Rector, Engr. Abdul Jimoh Muhammed, who addressed journalists on Wednesday during the 29th Convocation Ceremony of the institution, said the porosity of the Polytechnic permanent campus has given members of the neighbouring villages and land grabbers the opportunity and audacity to sell the vast plots of land for private use, adding that this poses a serious threat to security and future expansion of the Polytechnic.

Engr. Muhammed, who said the Management of the Polytechnic has expended a huge amount of money on partnering with various security agencies in the area of provision of security, appealed to the state government Alumni Association of the Polytechnic and philanthropists to come to the aid of the institution by constructing a perimeter fence round the Polytechnic campus to check further encroachment and enhance security.

He said: “Entrance through the main gate of the Polytechnic presents a worrisome sight with unauthorised structures emerging on both sides of the road. The presence of these illegal structures poses a great challenge to the security of the institution.

“The Management though appreciates the state government’s efforts, wishes to appeal to it to do more in stopping the menace of selling public properties. It is sad that people and the communities still encroach on the Polytechnic land despite that compensation had been paid to them since 1974.”

The Rector said funding remains a bottleneck for the Polytechnic, urging the government to increase its funding to the institution to enable it to meet its soaring challenges.

He said: “Like any other institution, the Polytechnic has problem of funding. Through the prudent management of resources, we have been able to make the modest achievement in spite of the economic situation of the country and running costs ranging from staff salaries to other rec current expenses.”

According to him, the Polytechnic has produced 8,350 graduands for both the Ordinary Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses, with 102 distinctions in the 2022/2023 academic session.