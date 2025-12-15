Encroachment: Gov AbdulRazaq Approves Perimeter Fencing Of Kwarapoly

wrtfop

las approved the construction of the perimeter fencing of the Kwara State Polytechnic to put a permanent end to encroachment on the institution’s vast land.

This is disclosed by the Polytechnic Rector, Engr. Dr Abdul Jimoh, on Monday, at a media parley organised by the Department of Strategic Communication and Media Studies of the Polytechnic.

The Rector lauded Governor AbdulRazaq for the unwavering support the Polytechnic has contacted to enjoy from the state government, pledging the unalloyed support of the Polytechnic to his administration.

The Guest Speaker at the event, Counsellor and Senior Adviser to the Governor, Mallam Saadu Salahu, noted that the Polytechnic has emerged from years of neglect to become a modern institution ready for the digital age under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s leadership, while highlighting the transformation of the institution.

He, however, described the current efforts of the state government as “redefining the future of the Polytechnic through purposeful governance.

He recalled that the Polytechnic, established in 1971 by the then Military Governor, Colonel David Bamigboye (rtd) of blessed memory, was intended to provide technical and entrepreneurial skills to indigenes of the state. However, before 2019, the institution faced severe challenges, including decaying infrastructure, poor funding, and low staff morale. “The Polytechnic was like a vehicle with deflated tyres and a knocked engine,” Salahu said.

According to him, the AbdulRazaq administration has placed education at the centre of its development agenda. “Salaries are now paid promptly, staff welfare has improved, and billions of naira have been invested in sustainable development rather than temporary fixes,” he stated.

Salahu noted that over 600 schools have been constructed or renovated across the 193 wards of the state, alongside the establishment of a University of Education to strengthen teacher training.

He also highlighted innovations such as the KwaraLEARN initiative, smart schools, and investments in digital literacy and artificial intelligence as avenues preparing the state’s youths for the global digital economy. “These are deliberate policies to mainstream our young people into the future,” he said.

“KWARAPOLY is now more affordable, safer, and more conducive for learning. Staff morale has improved, and the institution is reclaiming its place as an incubator of technical and academic excellence,” Salahu said.

He also celebrated the global achievements of the Polytechnic’s alumni, including Professor J.O. Amupitan (SAN), Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mrs. Maryam Masud Oniye, a UN-recognised Green Innovator, and Daudu Olabode, an internationally recognised student content creator. He described KWARAPOLY as “a breeding ground for talent across creative industries, public service, business, and media.”

Addressing students of Strategic Communication and Media Studies, Salahu urged them to uphold professionalism and ethical conduct, emphasising their role in shaping public perception. “You are definers of reality. What people wear, drive, buy, and even who wins elections are largely influenced by strategic communication,” he said. He further advised students to avoid cultism, cybercrime, and drug abuse to safeguard their future careers.

Salahu called on alumni to support the Polytechnic through investments in infrastructure and digital advancement, adding that sustained backing is essential for the institution’s transformation.

“The journey we have started is not an endpoint. It is a foundation,” he said. He expressed optimism that KWARAPOLY’s elevation to a University of Technology is now within reach.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, represented by the Director of Special Services, Mrs Rodihat Yahaya, praised the initiative for equipping students for greater opportunities and commended their contributions to the institution’s development.

Dr Ghali Alaya, Chairman of the occasion and former Non-Executive Director of NNPC, commended the Polytechnic’s management for safeguarding its facilities and urged students to leverage their education for a purposeful life.