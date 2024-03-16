Encourage Grassroots to Get NIN for Planning, Interventions, Tinubu Tells Apc State Chairmen

President Bola Tinubu had urged the State Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to mobilise people at the grassroots to get their National Identification Number (NIN) to help the government in planning and other structural interventions in order to achieve their full integration into various intervention programmes.

This came as he assured that his administration was deploying resources to critical sectors and areas with significant impact on the welfare of Nigerians, emphasizing that the nation’s treasury was sacrosanct and must not be abused. Speaking at a meeting with the Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) at the State House yesterday, the President assured Nigerians that his government was working around the clock to improve their living conditions.

According to a release by his spokes man, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said “The programme of our government will be truly progressive; student loans, a national consumer credit system, and social welfare for the unemployed, as well as graduates. Every Nigerian will find a place of belonging in our country. In the eye of even the biggest hurricane, we will find that place of tranquility and prosperous harmony for the benefit of all. Nigerians will all partake on this national journey to prosperity,’’ the President said.

Emphasizing the central role of agriculture in expanding and accelerating Nigeria’s economic growth, Tinubu told the state party chairmen, led by the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, that his government had already drawn up a blueprint for large-scale livestock farming, which will be activated soon. “We are bringing mechanized farming to the fore. Yesterday’s crisis will become today’s opportunity.

Fertilizers are being supplied to farmers as we speak. Agriculture and economic diversification provide the answers to our problems. We will not continue to import food. We know how to turn lack into abundance, and the world will watch us do it again,’’ the President said. He emphasized that the repositioning of the economy was a top national priority as he urged party members not to wait for an appointment before bringing good governance and exemplary civic engagement to the doors of Nigerians. “As we are fighting corruption, smugglers, and old subsidy beneficiaries, they most certainly will fight back.

All those who falsified records and became losers with the subsidy (on petroleum products) removal, they will fight back. “But we will defend our people. The treasury belongs to the people, and that sacred trust must not be abused. “I urge the state chairmen that regardless of party affiliation, let us help citizens by mobilizing them for NIN registration. Not just PVCs. Some are poor Nigerians who have not experienced formal education and have no understanding of what NIN is and how it will benefit their lives. We must teach them. We must care for them.