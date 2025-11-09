Encounters: When churches turn members to ATMs

Back in the days from when Christianity was brought to the 70s, 80s and early 90s, churches were filled with love, humanity, sensitivity and concerns for one another. Those days, the church fended for its members, cared for them and tried its best to see to their comfort. But that is now in the memories of those who attended then. Now, the church has become notorious for milking its members dry and in some extreme cases, send some to their early graves. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI-SOLANKE reports on different experiences of church goers.

They were two great politicians in Ogun State. One is late now, having died during the COVID-19 era. The other is still popular in the state and has consistently eyed the governor’s office.

Highly placedas they were, they became major preys for one of the parishes of the Celestial Church of Christ at Ago Iwoye, Ijebu, Ogun State. That was when they were running for the state governorship seat.

While the late politician was sneaking in and out of the church, seeking for spiritual assistance to win the election, his opponent was openly supported by the same church for the same reason. But the church was not supporting them for free. They were magnanimously sponsoring the church annual partnership program with Cherubim and Seraphim.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that one spent generously for the church to the extent that his name was always mentioned at the opening ceremony of all the church’s programs. As a matter of fact, for every of their outdoor programs- Beach going or harvest anniversary, he would provide a Coaster Bus, fueled to the brim to transport members to and fro the Beach program. As for the harvest, he would supply all their needs.

According to a member: “He didn’t just provide the means of transportation, he also provided food for us and was always giving us N5,000 each. But the unspoken reason and condition was that we must pray for him and ensure that he won the election.”

She told Sunday Telegraph further that while politician’s goodies trickled down to all members of the Celestial Church, the late politician’s largesse were majorly enjoyed by the Shepherds and senior members of the church.

Why? “He was a Muslim. Hence, wasn’t free to associate with us openly but he was sneaking in for prayers and was contributing to the church’s major needs and programs. His own participation with the church was coded,” the source said.

The church was enjoying the largesse of the two powerful politicians but knew that the race they both were running was a rat race. Unfortunately, one died. As such, he couldn’t continue the race. Election held. His opponent didn’t also win.

Meanwhile the church had solidly assured the two separately that they would win the Ogun State Guber seat. According to Sunday Telegraph’s source, the only person, who dared to tell the truth to the wife of the politician and the church openly was victimised and was spiritually frustrated, not only out of the church but also out of Ago Iwoye.

She told Sunday Telegraph that the woman went on spiritual journey-Trance and told a vision to the wife, who was a staunch member of the church that neither her husband, nor the late politicians would make it to the state Guber throne.

That truth annoyed the elders and members of the church, who were cashing out from the two men. As the aged long proverbial put it, “a truthful person is often regarded as enemy of the community.” The woman who was just about five months old in the church was seen as an enemy of the church.

Shortly after she came round from the Trance, the church began looking for her faults and miseries, calamities started befalling her. First, she sold her minivan (a Toyota Sienna). Then, she went up to the mountain, came back and ran to Ikorodu and laid low to be able to continue her life.

My pastor nearly stole my Jazz drums Sandra Ogbolu, mother of four and musical instrument dealer at Alaba International market, was four months pregnant when she lost her husband to a ghastly motor accident. Devastating for her! After birth, she managed to pull her life together and with the help of her husband’s people, she took over her husband’s business.

She was surviving with her children on the business but not at the pace her husband was doing it. Meanwhile, Ogbolu also dedicated her life to God and most of her time to attending a Christian fellowship. Outside the regular Sunday service, she also attended a Monday fellowship program in Opebi, Lagos.

One day, the minister, who was a notorious armed robber but now a minister of God, (well known in the class of Lawrence Anini, another fearful notorious armed robber in the 80s) informed the fellowship members of the need for a drum set for his church forthcoming anniversary.

He asked members to donate voluntarily. Ogbolu met with the pastor and offered to borrow the church a 5-piece Yamaha Jazz drum set for the anniversary but that the pastor would arrange for the transportation to and fro. That way, she believed the pastor could use the donation to take care of other needs towards the anniversary.

The pastor was elated and immediately announced the good news. A week later, the pastor called the lady to ask for absolute help from her in terms of transportation under the guise that he doesn’t want anyone else to share out of her full divine blessings.

Convinced, she went out of her way to transport the drum set to the church, somewhere around Mushin from Alaba market at the sum of N40,000. Three weeks after the anniversary, Ogbolu went back to meet the pastor that it was time to return the Jazz drum set, so that she could sell it.

The pastor managed to convince her to wait a little because the church was still going to be in need of it, in about two months. Meaning that instead of dismantling it to take it back to Alaba and bring it back to couple in just few months, would require lots of energy and time.

Ogbolu went back dissatisfied but wouldn’t dare to ask the pastor questions, so as not to be perceived as a bad person.

She lost her glow and zeal for the business. According to her, the drum set then cost N350,000 unlike now that it costs millions of Naira.

Long words short, she went to report to her late husband’s brother, who followed her to the pastor to demand explanation for such act. The pastor arrogantly responded that the Lord was still in need of it.

The brother-inlaw lost his cool and in a lightening move, landed the pastor a resounding slap before the pastor’s security men rushed in, to calm the chaos.

They dragged the Ogbolus out of the pastor’s office and out of the church premises. At this point, the Ogbolus resolved to report the case at the Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja GRA, where it was resolved. The pastor was invited and he agreed to taking the Jazz Drum set from her.

Initially, he said it was the woman who presented it to the church as a gift but after heated arguments with phone correspondences messages to show for it, he (pastor) tendered an apology and promised to return the jazz drum set that week. Disappointedly, the man of God didn’t honour his words.

He didn’t return the drum set as he had promised. Sandra and her brother-in-law paraded the police station for about a month until a stiffer punitive measure was taken against the pastor. He was arrested on a Sunday while he was preaching.

He was rough handled and embarrassed. At the station, he was accused of an ‘intentional masterminded theft’. He defended himself that he had given instruction to his assistants in the church to return the drum sets while he traveled out of the country and upon return, he forgot to follow up, believing that it has been returned.

The officer in charge told him: “Certainly, you have not changed totally from your old ways. You knew that if you continued in your old tracks, you are only using the name of God to defraud ignorant members of your church.”

However, the man of God was given the option of paying the current price of the drum set or face the court. He opted for paying the money within two days. We can’t pay our children’s fees in Universities we built with our sweat Abiodun Joseph was a member of one of the Pentecostal churches, Deeper Life precisely.

He cried out on Social Media some months ago, that he couldn’t successfully enroll his daughter into the University owned by the church due to exorbitant school fees among other financial demands by the school. He argued that he was among those who contributed to the construction of the university, devotion of his time and energy.

“Then, I was financially buoyant and was actively involved in the church financial activities. I was never found wanting in paying my tithes and contributing to the growth of the church in all ways possible. But now that I am no longer financially capable, old and almost retiring, the church is giving me high bill for my daughter’s admission into the church’s university.

My question: Shouldn’t there be consideration for us members? At least, that should be part of our benefit as members. Not that after squeezing out the best part of us in terms of our pockets, sweat and energy, the church is not there for us when we are in dire need of her support,” he lamented.

Consequently, the daughter spent that year at home, rewrote JAMB and got admitted into Lagos State University, LASU, the following year. Similar to Abiodun Joseph was Fred Adewale, whose parents have been members of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry (MFM).

They told Sunday Telegraph that it was their desire for their child to attend Mountain Top University, the University owned by the church.

In fact, that was the main reason they started attending the church since their son got into JSS 1. Well, he finished the senior secondary school, wrote JAMB and was about to enter the university of his parents’ dreams. The church came up with terms and conditions.

According to the Adewales, for them to enjoy the church’s 50% rebate for members, they must be acknowledged to be tithe paying members for at least five consecutive years with a recommendation letter from the Regional Overseer. The husband said his wife was a thrift collector while he was a plumber. “Although, we don’t have much, at the same time, we don’t beg to feed.

Truth is that majority of us, who attend MFM does so because of wonders and miracles. So, if when there is window of relief and miracles, it’s not fair that the church came up with terms and conditions that seems tall order to attain,” they said.

Another family, the Kolades said they had to withdraw their two children from Redeemers University, when the fees jumped and no consideration for them, who were members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. They told Sunday Telegraph that they had been members for more than 10 years with the church but they couldn’t get consideration regarding school fees for the University belonging to the church.

“My wife was an Usher while I am one of the workers within the church. We attend all of the church’s programs and don’t get late to the church, especially on Sundays. By 6am, we would have been in the church and would close late by 6pm and by Tuesday, which is Digging Dip (Bible Study), we are there earlier than any other members, preparing for the program.

Although, we enjoyed many of God’s grace and favour, we expected that there should be a policy to favour members more in that regard,” Mr. Francis Kolade told Sunday Telegraph.

Eventually, the Kolades left Redeem Church to another Pentecostal church and withdrew their children to a federal university, even though it was a bit of a setback for the children. “We enjoy peace of mind and didn’t have to labour hard to pay school fees,” they said.

Ruined by multiple offerings and tithes

For Adenike Adegoke and Roni Alaba, both members of a Pentecostal church, they only have issues with announcements for multiple offerings and donations.

Frustratingly and disappointedly, Adegoke, who is disabled, didn’t know how she got carried away and forgot to reserve some money for her transport back home, gave all she had for offerings and donations. Well, she approached one of the elders, who said he didn’t have extra left on him. Another person came up with excuses.

So, she was left with no option but to approach the pastor, who told her that he couldn’t take out of the church’s offering money and tithe and he didn’t have any spare left on him.

“That day, I convinced myself that, even inside the church of God, humanity was scarce,” she said. “As a result, I stopped attending church and came to the conclusion that church adds no value to individual, other than the lip service sermon and what they can get from individual,” she explained.

Alaba quipped in that she observed that if an individual got to church late, the usher would still come with offering bag that he/ she is yet to pay offerings and tithe. “Church has made it clear that it is a business venture, only interested in what they can get from individuals and not what they can give back to the individual. Truth is our society will keep getting terrible because our religious leaders are terrible.”

My mother’s church refused to bury her

Adegoke told the story of her late mother and how the church almost milked them dry for the burial in Akure, capital of Ondo State. According to her, that is the church her mother, 87, attended for more than half of her existence but when she passed on and the church was beckoned to come officiate both at the Wake and conduct the burial ceremony, “then the true colour of the church came out.

They took into account of the level of her financial contribution to the church and level of participation to her Good Women Association. Seeing that she managed to reach about 40% of her expectation in the church, when she was alive, the church demanded that we pay N1million for both officiating and burial space within the church grave yard.

Our mouths were left hanging for several minutes. We threatened that we would carry mama elsewhere and call on other pastors to come officiate her burial. The church told us to feel free to go elsewhere! The elders told us without any touch of feelings or batting their eyelids. We were shocked!

Swindled by her Shepherds

Rebbecca Idowu, mother of two, lost her husband and job while mourning. Her landlord gave her two months to pay up her rent; otherwise face eviction. She was also faced with children’s school fees and feeding. She was overwhelmed! She got introduced to a white garment church where she was told that it was witchcraft attack and was assured of overcoming.

Gradually, she started with the church and truly within six months of her attending the church, half of her problems got solved, ranging from house rent to children’s school and she got a banking job. Shortly after, she bought a Lexus 300 SUV.

She was happy going to church. In fact, for this woman, that is the only church that God exists. Suddenly, the church began making demands of sorts from her. She told Sunday Telegraph that she was trying her best but as time went by, she began experiencing another set of problems starting from the office with her boss, children constantly falling sick including having academic issues.

She ran back to the Shepherd to pray for her. The first demand the man of God from her was her car. “The Shepherd told me to sow my car, so that God can manifest wonderfully in my situation.

Sincerely, I didn’t even know when I handed over the car against the plea of my children. They cried and begged but I told them not to worry. Few weeks after giving the church’s Shepherd my car, my children got well. They picked up academically again in school.

Again, another set of problem arose. Again, my Shepherd told me to make a huge vow and I responded that I don’t have money. He told me to sell whatever I can sell to sort myself out of the mess. I sold my gold neck and hand chain jelwelry and gave him the money. In fact, he was the one who sourced for the buyer.

A year later, I saw it on his wife’s body. I was bold to ask and he said his wife bought it from the buyer, who bought it from me. At that point, the lid covering part of my brain lifted a little. I was deeply hurt and started feeling resentful towards the church.

Already, I had got pissed off with the way the Shepherd was condemning all the suitors I brought for his appraisal. “He kept telling me that the men will not want me to continue attending church.

Luckily for me, I got involved with a Colonel, who doesn’t believe in such, and this time, I kept the affairs to myself. Along the way, the Shepherd said he saw a vision for me to marry one of the instrumentalists in the church. Luckily by that time, the Colonel had concluded plans for me to travel.

Quietly, I travelled and stopped attending the church. The Shepherd started calling and sending fears to me through voice note that he saw death. I simply blocked him. Six years after, I am still living, breathing well and doing better. The lessons in it for me is that, for as long as we live, challenges will always be part of us,” she narrated to Sunday Telegraph.

Seperated on the mountains after 13 years of childlessness

For 13 years, the couple had stayed without a child. They had visited different hospitals, where they were confirmed alright but to wait till the nature in them clicks.

Hence, they took to church and from there to the mountain. Going for a 7-day prayer retreat on the mountain turned out to be the worst nightmare of their lives. “If we had known, we would have taken the medical advice given to us. We didn’t realise the peace of mind we had until we lost it when we went to the mountain to pray.

The planned seven-day prayer retreat turned to over a year on the mountain and separation for the couple. The prayer program was going smoothly until a prophetess told the couple that there was an enemy, who was a neighbour to them and that they shouldn’t plan returning soonest. Meanwhile, the couple had been noticed for their generous contributions to all the programs ongoing at the mountain.

According to the wife, the Mountain suddenly organised a 21-day program for those looking for fruits of the womb. “For those 21 days program, we were told to make a huge vow unto God, so that God can grant our requests speedily.

While my husband and I were still thinking of the type of vow to make unto God, they approached us to roof the building of the women’s church on the mountain.

We were yet to digest that. Another set of officiating pastors during the vigil program, requested that we contribute 100 bags of cement. We hardly breath from all sorts of requests on the mountain. Before we knew it, we began fighting ourselves (my husband and I) for issues that were meaningless.

By and large, the separation grew loud and wider and the Mountain Prophetess and pastors cashed in seriously on it because my husband kept giving them money, fat offerings and donations.”

When she couldn’t take it anymore, she took her bags and left to Lagos. By then, they had already spent close to a year. She narrated to Sunday Telegraph that she noticed but refused to believe that the Mama ori-oke (the Mountain prophetess) as she was commonly called was already planning her husband for her daughter.

As such, began telling her husband visions against their marriage like, ‘they (husband and wife) were not destined together. The wife said before she could realise what it was, her husband began drifting away from her, refused evening strolling with her, refused the couples prayer time with her.

“I was heartbroken,” she said. “I came back to Lagos, took over the business and made sure money stopped flowing into my husband’s account.

Then, I went into intense prayer and fasting for him. Seven months after, I got a call from the mountain that I should come take my husband because he had fallen sick and that they had tried their best for him. So, I sent a cab there to go bring him.

When he was brought, I took him to the hospital and when he got alright, I took him to his village and demanded that his people return my bride price. Eventually, we settled our differences and to God be the glory, we had our child at the age 57 while my husband was 60.

Two years after, we had the second child and that was the end. Since then, we only go to church on Sundays but refused to channel all our energy to any church activities. “Rather, we maintain very good personal relationship with our God,” she narrated.