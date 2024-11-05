Encounter With Soyinka: ‘Nobody Can Deny Me Of My Nigerianness’

Share

Veteran journalist and publisher of Whirlwindnews.com.ng Sunny Igboanugo yesterday announced the release of a book detailing his encounter with Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka over issues relating to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The book titled: Soyinka’s Metamorphosis, Echoes from the “People’s Mandate,” is a response to an earlier publication by the literary icon titled: Baiting Igbophobia, The Sunny Igboanugo Thesis, where he tackled the journalist over an earlier article relating to the outcome of the 2023 presidential polls.

In a statement announcing the debut of the book, his riposte to Soyinka, Africa’s first Nobel Prize in Literature winner, Igboanugo, while acknowledging the challenges embedded in the profession, some of them life-threatening explained that his effort was a protest to the course the nonagenarian took on the issue.

He particularly lamented that instead of treating the said article on its merit, Soyinka veered off into ethnic issues, which were never raised therein either directly or through inference, noting that this trend has not only been quite prevalent in the polity today, but posed great danger to Nigeria.

He bemoaned that globally-acclaimed playwright, who had put his immense skill to good use and devoted the larger part of his rewarding life on earth to challenging oppression, advocating human freedom and speaking truth to power would now be associated with this ugly trend, adding it not only underscores a sudden metamorphosis, but traumatic if not heart-rending.

