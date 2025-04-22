Encounter With Governor Soludo

Share

Dr Olusegun Odegbami, the ‘Mathematical Odegbami’, recently wrote of his refreshing encounter with my Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo. The things he wrote reminded me of my own first encounter with Prof and the impression that meeting left on me to date.

Whereas Segun encountered him while on board an Air Peace aircraft ,my encounter with Soludo was at the Police Force HQ, Abuja many years ago, where he came to hand over some equipment acquired for the Police.

Then he was the CBN Governor. During the brief encounter, I was in his lecture space. He told me how he is trying to reposition the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc.

The minting industry was responsible for the printing of banknotes and coins. He assured me that he is going to revive the ailing industry and end the era of printing our local currency abroad. Then I recall telling him he must be a courageous man because I well understood how corruption and bureaucracy killed the Mint.

True to his words, he revived and resurrected the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc. We did not talk politics, and I had no inkling he was going to become a successful politician and the best performing governor so far produced by Anambra State. His three years in office have defined him as an authentic leader. His footprints are all over the state.

I served under him and remained grateful for that singular opportunity given to me to contribute my quota to statecraft and nation building.

My personal experience with Soludo is a story for another day. What I set out to do in this episode is to rehearse the encounter with Soludo as told by Dr. Segun Odegbami, which I will do with minor redactions, if not verbatim.

Segun Odegbami wrote: The pain from the death of my friend lingers. It weighs me down. I hardly sleep through the night with a headache. I am thinking of the meaninglessness of life, human mortality, and the inevitability of death that ‘will come when it will come’.

I woke up early. My heart is pounding with grief. I head to the airport for my early morning flight to Abuja. What happens next is fortuitous, a divine script. At the airport, I am allocated seat number 1C. We soon started to board. I take my front row seat. Others follow.

Then he embarks. His small retinue of aides indicates his status. He is wearing simple traditional Igbo attire – a red cap on a red Isiagu and white trousers. This is not a small man. I recognised him immediately. His seat is 1A, right next to mine. I salute him. The broad smile on his face is no more than his usual dispensation of courtesies to everyone around him.

He is a very friendly political leader. He takes the seat next to me. I don’t waste any time at all. ‘Accept my sincere condolences, Your Excellency’.

He looks at me with some measure of surprise. Obviously, he does not know what I am talking about. It also confirms he does not recognise me.

Segun Odegbami wrote: The pain from the death of my friend lingers. It weighs me down. I hardly sleep through the night with a headache

‘The passage of Christian Chukwu’, I guide him. ‘I am Segun Odegbami’. It adds up quickly in his head. ‘Ah, the Mathematical’.

Recognition comes and lights up his face. ‘Thank you very much’, he said. ‘What a sad situation to lose one of the greatest heroes of this country, a legendary football player’.

He talks more about Christian Chukwu glowingly. He promises to support a befitting burial by the country for the born-leader and illustrious patriot.

He recalls that Chairman Chukwu led a great generation of players in Rangers FC, IICC, Bendel Insurance, and others, teams that played a big role in uniting the country in the years following the Civil War.

I told him about Chukwu’s role through his exemplary leadership of both Rangers International and the Green Eagles, of helping to heal the wounds inflicted on the psyche of Nigerians by the Nigerian Civil War.

Then he surprised me. He goes back in time to rekindle the magic of radio commentating: ‘Mathematical. He dribbles one, he dribbles two, he sprints down the touch line, he passes to Chukwu, he moves, oh, oh , oh……’. He is actually running a commentary of an imaginary football match.

Some of the passengers by our seats enjoy his sonorous rumbling voice, mimicking the late Ernest Okonkwo. He is obviously very happy to meet me.

He says more than once as we settle down to a conversation that covers several subjects. It is as if we are longseparated friends running out on time to catch up.

We race through different subject matters until the plane taxis and lifts off into the darkening and pregnant clouds of Lagos at this time of the year. Our conversation is like between two friends who have not seen each other for a long time, racing to catch up on things.

We talk about Christian Chukwu’s sad passage; his invitation to ex-Rangers players to the State House in Awka after he became governor; his support for the welfare of the Rangers players, a monthly stipend contributed by some of the South-East zone Governors.

He desires that the stipend increases. He tells me about his relationship with football. It is the only addiction he has. He tells me he once cancelled an international trip whilst in transit in order to watch the Spanish El Classico on television between Real Madrid FC and FC Barca.

Like me, he is a supporter of FC Barcelona. Up Barca!! In his youth, he played football against his father’s wish, an old scar on his cheek-bone evidence of his defiance to play football on street pebbles.

He talks a little about his foray into politics, about Onitsha market and its poor reputation, plus the re-modelling of the city.

There are steps to be taken to repair the image of the biggest public market in the whole of West Africa. I ask him how he is able to run the state without borrowing a Kobo. That’s easy. He has prioritised his assignment to essential projects and has cut down on all waste.

He answers all my questions. I am in his lecture space. He radiates confidence and happiness. His records of performance in almost 4 years will speak for him at the polls in his re-election bid. The sound of the engines takes over.

We go silent. By the time the plane gets to maximum height and starts to cruise comfortably, we are both taking a nap. We resume our conversation as our plane lands in Abuja. Christian Chukwu is on our mind again. He led the Eagles at a glorious era in Nigeria, the 1970s, and parts of the 1980s.

He sees those years as half-filled, rather half-empty of opportunities to make Nigeria the greatest Black Nation on earth. There is work to be done. Our responsibility is not to change the world but to play our parts in making a difference.

Share