Encomiums, Joy As Friends, Benefactors Celebrate Registrar, Varsity Of Africa

Background

It was a joyous occasion, filled with colours and excitement as Dr Akpoebi Adesi, the Registrar, University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Sagbama, in Bayelsa State, was honoured and celebrated by friends, colleagues, students and benefactors among others for his contributions in many respects to their successes and upliftment in their sojourns.

All Adesi had wanted was to quietly celebrate his birthday anniversary in a measured manner due to unpalatable occurrences recently, but that was not to be the moment some of his colleagues, friends, family members and benefactors got wind of the planned celebration.

The university Registrar has touched so many lives in the different official capacities that he has served over the years, including serving as Registrar in Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education, Sagbama, and the Bayelsa Medical University.

He presently serves as Registrar, University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State. December 29, 2025, witnessed a very elaborate and colourful birthday anniversary celebration of Adesi. A series of encomiums and accolades were poured on him by the people who came to grace the occasion in his honour, acknowledging his various humanitarian works and kind gestures to them.

Commendations

The former Chairman of Association of Nigerian Authors (ANAN), Bayelsa State Chapter, Julius Laye, in his testimony, described Adesi as a man of many phases. Laye said: “As ANAN Chairman, Dr Adesi pushed those of us who have not gone into putting our ideas into script to do that. He motivated us. He was a leader and very simple. You can call him anytime. He is not a leader that is arrogant. “For me, he is a dependable ally and not only his encouragement but when you have challenges, he will stand by you.

I came to celebrate a man who is on a good footing and who has helped several persons, especially within Ijaw land and Bayelsa State, to become personalities.” Faithful Kpun, Registrar, ANAN University, Jos, in his testimonial, said: “Dr Adesi is like an elder brother to me because he always regards me as a brother.’’ He said that they had been relating as brothers, sharing ideas and opportunities, describing him as an upright man.

“Presently, he is the only person that has got the opportunity of serving in three institutions in Bayelsa State as Registrar. I personally call him Registrar Emeritus. “He likes what is good and he always supports that which is good. I’m wishing him more abundant life, sound health and all the good things of life,” said Kpun.

Homage by benefactors

Dr Ernest Jackson, a lecturer at NDU and the current ANAN Chairman, who incidentally was his former student, described Dr Adesi as a very good man and as someone that wants good for everybody. According to him: “He believes that when you are good, he is good. He tries to bring good things for everyone that is around him.

He has encouraged people to publish in ANAN as members and those that ended at O ‘level, he has encouraged them to further their education. “And, if you want to be a writer, he will push you to write. When you write, there are people there that will help you to edit.

He will just encourage you to put your ideas into writing and he can help you edit. He is someone that encourages others to write.” Philemon Amos, the Chief Security Officer of Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education, Sagbama, described him as an elder brother, kinsman and a boss. He also called him a dependable ally.

“He is like an elder brother, a kinsman and a boss and a dependable ally. He is a man who stands by the truth and what he believes in. He answers calls anytime,” he noted. He said that Adesi stands by the truth and wished him long life and prosperity.

Another benefactor, Madam Douye Williams, testified that the celebrant helped her to get a job that has transformed her life. “Today, I’m working. All thanks to him. My God will continue to bless and keep him alive for us,” she said. Roland Elekele described him as a good man, who has been in the entertainment industry, and was one of the pioneer directors in Bayelsa State.

“He came in from University of Ibadan and being a young man, he did well to groom the current crop of entertainers of the state troupe. He has done well not only in the academic environment but also in the theatre aspect. Today most people know him as an academic but he has been at the practical side of the theatre,” said Elekele.

He added: “Because of his disposition, he has done well in carrying along people; I think I will encourage him to go into the political environment because if we leave the political veranda for the wicked ones, we will keep complaining.

I think the likes of Dr Akpos Adesi should be invited and he should push himself into the political veranda.” Fidelis Eke, of Bayelsa Medical University, said that Adesi is a rare gem, who doesn’t talk much. He said: “As the Registrar at BMU he gave over 40 of our youths jobs and he paid for our rent for two years.

“He is the only academic man that has held an administrative position in Bayelsa State. All registrars are nonacademic staff. He has made history in Bayelsa State.

We need people like him in the political field.” Mrs. Precious Otobo in her remark said that the celebrant was once her lecturer, stating that he has impacted a lot in her life.

According to her: “He has been so wonderful that anytime I have any issue, he always helps. I call him a burden bearer because there is nothing that comes around him that he does not find a solution to. He is a good man. May the Lord bless and continue to prosper him.”

Charge

Dr Ebinyo Ogbowei George, former Chairman of ANAN Bayelsa State, said that he was happy that he is in a place where he has to be accountable, adding that his integrity will speak for him. Testifying of Adesi’s integrity, he said: “When we started at ANAN, he was somebody I can easily trust with money and with whatever I was doing.

“Our younger brother is where eyes are on him and he must know where he is coming from so that he will know how to manage his future steps. “Thank God our friend has been tried and tested and proven. I’m happy for him that his hands are clean. His hands are not stained.” He advised him to check his steps all the time and always look back. “And make sure that whatever is following you is good.

The Lord God will continue to protect you and work for you,” he added. Amaitari Mozimo, an author and former Vice Chairman of ANAN, in his charge called on all to gather again in December 2026 to celebrate him, adding that by that time, the celebrant would not be a Registrar again.

He said: “The celebrant has done his part and he is now moving on. He has prepared himself to face the outside world. “He would have also looked for another university in the state to be a Registrar. I feel that you should not just leave. I wish that by next year when he will no longer be Registrar, all of us should still gather together to celebrate him and to encourage him.”

Adesi’s response

In his remarks the celebrant thanked all that made the day a memorable one, marinating that he was highly delighted with the kind of goodwill messages that were poured on him.

The celebrant said that he has formally entered the league of Senior Citizens in the state, explaining that he wasn’t expecting any elaborate celebration because of an unforeseen circumstance that occurred on December 23, 2025, but added:

“The chairman of what they termed beneficiaries came to me, so we have to do it. “I’m also happy that next year, I’m rounding my tenure as the Registrar of UAT and I hope that the future will be better.’’

On launching into politics, he said he wouldn’t know but accepted that the only thing he knows how to do is being in academia. “But if it happens, no problems after all, Goodluck Jonathan was also in the academy before politics came along the line. If so, I will welcome it.

Otherwise, I know that I belong to academia. “I will go and start from where I stopped and launch myself to becoming a professor in the nearest future and that is my desire.” He advised: “It is always good to be hard working and determined to make progress in life regardless of daunting challenges.”