Encomiums As SEOF Distributes Bags Of Rice To Over 3,000 Widows In Anambra

The faces of many widows in Oraifite, Anambra State are currently beaming with life-changing smiles following the distribution of rice by the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF). This heartfelt event took place at the SEOF Warehouse in Oraifite, Ekwusigo LGA, Anambra State.

However, 3000 widows were present at the event and each one of them received a bag of 50kg rice courtesy of the foundation which has continued to show unwavering commitment towards touching lives.

“The present of the Majority Leader of Anambra State House of Assembly (ANHSA), Hon. Engr. Ikenna Ofodeme, member State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Onyebuchi Offor, the Igwe of Oraifite, Igwe Dan Udorji, the Obi of Ezumeri, Chief Obiora Obaa, the Obi of Irefi, Chief Sunday Enekwizu, the Archdeacon of Oraifite East Archdeaconry, as well as Barr Okey Akweke and many others.

Also, the Coordinator of SEOF, Mr. Tony Obi, welcomed all the widows and dignitaries, while also expressing gratitude to the Founder of the foundation, Sir (Dr.) Emeka Offor, for his philanthropic efforts.

However, the founder of the foundation was represented by the director of SEOF, Mrs Ijeoma Okoro, who thanked the CEO for his kind gesture, of humanitarian contributions, especially towards the welfare of widows in Oraifite.

It is worthy of note that SEOF has remained steadfast in its quest to promote love, compassion, and unity as we strive to make a positive impact in the lives of widows and other vulnerable members of the community”, he concludes.