Encomiums As Oborevwori Bags Gov Of The Year Award

It was eulogy galore in Delta State yesterday as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori bagged ‘The Governor of the Year Award by ThisDay/Arise TV and his giant strides were highlighted.

The Governor’s administration was said to have continued to set new benchmarks for policy, strategy, governance and development in the state.

His deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, E. Giwor, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mike Ikeogwu and a host of others, said the award and the Honourary Doctorate Degree in Policy and Strategy by the prestigious Novena University, Ogume, were well deserved. Ikeogwu said:

“This award is more than a celebration; it’s a validation of your dedication to governance and a challenge for us all to stand behind your vision.

“Congratulations, Your Excellency. The world is watching, and we are proud.” The Deputy Governor said his boss has displayed deft strategies in governance and worked hard to advance the state through his four prong MORE Agenda.

