Encomiums As Nigerians Celebrate Businessman, Mathew Tonlagha, At 50

High-profile dignitaries and Nigerians from all walks of life, on Sunday, showered encomiums on Mr Mathew Tonlagha, the Chairman of Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, as he marked his 50th birthday in Abuja.

The colourful event also featured the public presentation of the book: “Forged in the Creeks”, written by Olaokun Soyinka.

In attendance were former President Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and several state governors led by the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori. Speaking at the event, Senator Akpabio lauded Tonlagha for his contributions to the Niger Delta in particular, and Nigeria in general.

Akpabio, who unveiled the book, said: “Your life’s journey has consistently reflected vision, discipline and an unwavering commitment to high standards—qualities that have not only defined your leadership but have continued to inspire many within and beyond your professional sphere.

“Your contributions to enterprise, community development and national growth stand as enduring testimonies to a life of committed progress and excellence,” he added.