Encomiums As Emmanuel Eni’s Solo Exhibition, From Heaven To Hell’, Opens In Germany

The highly anticipated exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Germany-based Nigerian artist and poet, Emmanuel Eni, popularly known as ‘Blackman in European Kitchen’, opened penultimate Wednesday in Germany amid encomiums.

Titled ‘From Heaven to Hell’, the solo exhibition hosted in Schwarzenbach am Wald, Germany, featured 16 paintings and 10 sculptures from Eni’s latest body of work, known as LightPaintings – a unique art technique, which he says was spiritually revealed to him as a ‘new gift’.

The opening ceremony was attended by several dignitaries including Mrs. Chioma Aisha Okorie-Haidara, from Nigerian Embassy Berlin, who arrived with the First Secretary, Mr. Adebayor; the Nigerian General Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, Mr Yakubu Audu Daudu, who was represented by Mr Abdulwaliu A. Faro, consul, (Protokoll, education, culture, information and Nigerian community).

They were warmly received by Mr. Reiner Feulner, the First mayor of Schwarzenbach am Wald town. Guests at the event were treated to a soulful performance by soprano Olga Moos, who sang Ave Maria before attendees entered the main exhibition hall. In her remarks, Okorie-Haidara encouraged guests to patronise Nigerian art, stressing that Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

She also said that 15 percent of the proceeds from artwork sales would be donated to charity projects in Schwarzenbach am Wald, a generous gesture by the artist himself. Eni disclosed that the exhibition was inspired by major global events over the last six years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, wars, economic crisis, and political instability, stressing that these events deeply affected humanity and inspired him to create art that speaks to both pain and hope.

“This exhibition is a revelation of intense beauty, a future projection of hat we must all reckon with,” Eni said. “From Coronavirus to wars and economic struggles, my art captures the fragile condition of world civilisations today.” ‘From Heaven to Hell’ follows his previous exhibitions, ‘The Boom’ and ‘Hope of Love’, which highlighted the potential of global unity and progress.

“After showing the gains and philosophy of our world civilization in my show ‘The Boom’ and in my show in the ‘Hope of Love’ exhibition, the world has remained the same, not changing it’s mysteries or bending it’s challenges. There was corona, there are the wars, there is worldwide recession, hardship and dangerous politicians home and abroad,” he said.

He added that ‘From Heaven to hell’ exhibition “is a display of a revolutionary pattern developed to catch the feign nature of beauty and clarity – with an openness which is the true vehicle that will carry our communication through to each other. “Wanting heaven on an earth of threat and crisis continues to be a distraction from accepting the trend and facts of our present living. While scrambling for bare existential accolades, humanity is blinded by a syndrome of a simulation of material-glitters, packaged in the world system, a system and order of hideous political machinations, both internal and external as well as astral.”

The current global situation in the past six years, with it’s profoundly moving points of contact with humanity, spanning culture, politics, health, and the fragile positions of all issues in world civilizations, prompted him to create a revelation of intense beauty – a future projection (through my art in this show) that can propel our society and the entire world at large towards beauty, purity and progress, as well as towards harmony, peace, and coexistence. “I see myself as one of Nigeria’s relentless cultural ambassadors.

“Our strength and ambition as Nigerians push us forward, no matter where we come from,” he said. He explaijned that each face and form in his LightPaintings and sculptures represents a “new civilisation”, and urged viewers to see beyond themselves and connect with the shared human story. On the emotions or reactions he hopes to evoke in his teeming audience when they experience his exhibition, he said: “I want them to be in ecstasy and fulfillment. I want them to succumb to the radiance and brightness of the picture and to raise their hopes and strength through the sculptures.